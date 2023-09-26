Freshworks Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FRSH) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 26% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Freshworks' estimated fair value is US$24.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Freshworks' US$19.41 share price signals that it might be 21% undervalued

The US$25.47 analyst price target for FRSH is 4.0% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$98.7m US$158.3m US$226.4m US$289.2m US$336.5m US$377.1m US$411.5m US$440.3m US$464.8m US$485.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 16.34% Est @ 12.08% Est @ 9.10% Est @ 7.02% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.54% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$92.2 US$138 US$184 US$220 US$239 US$250 US$255 US$254 US$251 US$245

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$486m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.2%) = US$10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$10b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$5.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$7.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$19.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Freshworks as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.989. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Freshworks

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

