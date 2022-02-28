Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Freshworks Inc

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



JMP Securities Technology Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference: Girish Mathrubootham, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time).

Wolfe Research Software March Madness Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time)



An audio webcast and replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 56,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh

ir@freshworks.com

650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

pr@freshworks.com

408-348-1087



