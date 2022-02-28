U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.75
    -57.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,596.00
    -398.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,008.00
    -172.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.20
    -25.80 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.23
    +3.64 (+3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.00
    +25.40 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.42 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.54
    +2.22 (+7.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4950
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,306.70
    -1,445.50 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.24
    +4.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.67
    -76.79 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Freshworks Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRSH
Freshworks Inc
Freshworks Inc

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference: Girish Mathrubootham, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time).

  • Wolfe Research Software March Madness Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time)

An audio webcast and replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com.

About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 56,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2022 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and the associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any first parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joon Huh
ir@freshworks.com
650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:
Jayne Gonzalez
pr@freshworks.com
408-348-1087


Recommended Stories

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • JPMorgan Says Selling Stocks Now Carries Too Much Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of an increasingly chaotic geopolitical environment, equity investors should avoid panic selling and focus on the market fundamentals, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Resp

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Viatris to sell off biosimilars business for $3B

    In the transaction, Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will get a 13% ownership stake in Biocon and a seat on its board for $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in equity.

  • Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

    Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions' of dollars of transactions. Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after "significant deposit outflows" linked to "geopolitical tensions", according to the ECB.

  • Russia Erects Financial Defenses to Shield Against Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nat

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • U.S. stock futures slump as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled as President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • BP Stock Drops on Plan to Offload 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustra

  • 3 Popular Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into

    Feb. 15 marked the deadline for money managers with over $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In simple terms, a 13F provides a detailed snapshot of what the most successful money managers were buying and selling in the most recently ended quarter (i.e., the fourth quarter of 2021). If there's one trend that stood out in the fourth quarter, it's that billionaire money managers took a liking to popular dividend stocks.