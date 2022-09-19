Friction Products Market, Analysing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry, Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Friction Products Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The friction products market value is anticipated to grow by USD 9.25 billion, at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers friction products market segmentation by product (dry friction materials and wet friction materials), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and end-user (automotive, industrial, aerospace, and others). Request Free Sample Report.
Market Dynamics
One of the major factors influencing the growth of the friction products market is the increased procurement of new aircraft. Because of the increased air passenger traffic, major airline companies are planning to expand their fleet capacity. This was attributed to the airline's plans to provide distinguished services to its customers while transitioning its brand image from that of an LCC to that of a full-service carrier. As a result, the increased procurement of new commercial aircraft has increased the demand for friction products used in these aircraft.
Another trend influencing the growth of the friction products market is the shift toward lightweight braking materials in the automotive industry. However, one of the major challenges impeding the growth of the friction products market is frequent vehicle recalls due to brake-related issues. Buy Sample Report.
Company Profiles
The friction products market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABS Friction Inc., Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., ANAND Group, ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Brembo SpA, BREMSKERL REIBBELAGWERKE Emmerling GmbH, and Co. KG, Carlisle Companies Inc., Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., General Metals Powder Co. LLC, Hindustan Composites Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Icer Brakes SA, ITT Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, Miba AG, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Tenneco Inc. Download Free Sample Report.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
The friction products market share growth in the dry friction materials segment will be significant. The global friction products market in the automotive industry is expanding as a result of stringent government regulations promoting safe driving. Vehicle manufacturers must use certified brake friction materials that are free of environmentally hazardous metals. Geographically, APAC will hold the majority of the market throughout the forecast period.
