Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Advantages of FSW Over Conventional Methods to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The friction stir welding equipment market is set to grow by USD 743.53 million. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the growing demand from the automotive industry and the advantages of FSW over conventional methods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the friction stir welding equipment market in the industrial machinery industry include Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE Gmbh, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Manufacturing Technology Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Norsk Hydro ASA, Pohlad Companies, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market size
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market trends
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market industry analysis
The friction stir welding equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increase in the installation of automated welding assembly lines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the friction stir welding equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the friction stir welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the friction stir welding equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction stir welding equipment market vendors
