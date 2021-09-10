U.S. markets closed

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Advantages of FSW Over Conventional Methods to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The friction stir welding equipment market is set to grow by USD 743.53 million. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the growing demand from the automotive industry and the advantages of FSW over conventional methods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the friction stir welding equipment market in the industrial machinery industry include Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE Gmbh, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Manufacturing Technology Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Norsk Hydro ASA, Pohlad Companies, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market size

  • Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market trends

  • Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market industry analysis

The friction stir welding equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increase in the installation of automated welding assembly lines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the friction stir welding equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the friction stir welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the friction stir welding equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction stir welding equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aerospace industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Shipbuilding industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Concurrent Technologies Corp.

  • FOOKE Gmbh

  • Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

  • HFW Solutions LLC

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Manufacturing Technology Inc.

  • MIDEA GROUP

  • Norsk Hydro ASA

  • Pohlad Companies

  • Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/friction-stir-welding-equipment-market-industry-analysis

