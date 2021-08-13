U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Friday the 13th is a Lucky Day as Suburban Propane Joins Forces with 15-LOVE to Provide Back-to-School Supplies to more than 700 Kids in the New York State Capital Region

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with 15-LOVE and provided a significant donation to supply necessary back-to-school supplies for more than 700 kids in the Capital Region.

Representatives from Suburban Propane and 15-Love. Today, Suburban Propane and 15-Love joined forces to provide back-to-school supplies for more than 700 kids in the New York State Capital Region.
"15-LOVE could not be more thrilled that Suburban Propane reached out to us to assist with getting school supplies to our students! We have distributed school supplies for years, but with the cost continuing to climb, and in these difficult times, we had no idea how we were going to be able to make it happen this year," said Amber Marino, Executive Director, 15-LOVE. "I was nearly resigned to the fact that we might not be able to get our families what they need this year. We make every effort to remove barriers to a successful school year for our participants, and this is one effort that we know is greatly appreciated by our families. Suburban Propane will have a huge impact on a successful school year for hundreds of students!"

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy of New York's Assembly District 109 for the City of Albany, and the Towns of Bethlehem, Guilderland, and New Scotland commended Suburban Propane for its philanthropic efforts, saying: "I extend my gratitude to Suburban Propane for providing back-to-school supplies for more than 700 Capital Region students enrolled in the 15-LOVE Program. Suburban Propane's generous donation during this uncertain time, when the cost of everyday items continues to rise and parents are struggling to provide for their children, demonstrates their commitment to our community and the wellbeing of our neighbors."

This effort is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares corporate initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares Corporate Pillar is undertaking initiatives to help children in numerous underserved communities; including Dayton, OH; Boise, ID; Detroit, MI; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

"We are incredibly grateful to work with so many amazing community organizations that are truly making a difference," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "This year, our focus is on helping nonprofits that focus on women and children in communities significantly impacted by the pandemic, providing items on their wish lists from necessary supplies, to clothing, toiletries and toys, hot meals and equipment. We're proud to collaborate with 15-LOVE, and hope this donation helps students as they return to some sense of normalcy in school."

About Suburban Propane
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About 15-LOVE
The 15-LOVE Program has successfully completed 30 years of programming in the Capital Region. What was merely a dream (of reaching out in positive ways to inner-city youth) in June 1990, has indeed become a reality. The late Arthur Ashe was instrumental in helping found the 15-LOVE Program. He himself got his start on public courts. His philosophy and ours is to "use tennis to teach the game of life."

15-LOVE operates independently in NY's Capital Region, and is a member of the USTA Foundation's National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. 15-LOVE is focused upon the whole child, striving to make an impact that lasts a lifetime. It is a program of prevention.

15-LOVE operates throughout the Capital Region, with special emphasis on the inner cities of Albany, Troy, Schenectady and Rensselaer. The program runs year-round, impacting more than 50,000 youth and their families throughout its history. For more information on 15-Love, please visit www.15love.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friday-the-13th-is-a-lucky-day-as-suburban-propane-joins-forces-with-15-love-to-provide-back-to-school-supplies-to-more-than-700-kids-in-the-new-york-state-capital-region-301355145.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

