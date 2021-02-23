Friday Health Plans Achieves 400% Membership Growth During Latest Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance

The insurance carrier will continue to add members during new Special Enrollment Period

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enrollment in Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier created for the individual and family market, grew its membership by 400% as it expanded to three new states in 2021. The Denver-based company enrolled nearly 75,000 members in its Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant plans in Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

"We are pleased to achieve our sales goals and see so many people recognize the value of purchasing health insurance with Friday Health Plans," said Sal Gentile, CEO, Friday Health Plans. "People want lower prices and meaningful benefits that we offer, such as free doctor visits – in person and virtually – free generic drugs, and free mental health counseling. We look forward to expanding into more states very soon."

Colorado grew its existing individual membership by 40% to 14,500 members. Texas received the highest new enrollments with more than 42,000 in six counties; nearly 10,000 people enrolled in Nevada, about 12% of Nevada's insurance exchange enrollments; and 4,500 members enrolled in New Mexico.

The company will participate in the new Special Enrollment Period recently put into place by executive order of President Biden that runs from February 15 – May 15. The Special Enrollment Period will give uninsured people another chance to buy insurance for 2021 as COVID-19 continues to increase the need for health insurance options for those not receiving benefits through an employer.

Many Friday Health Plans' benefits include $0 primary care visits, mental health counseling, free generic drugs and telehealth visits. All plans sold through Friday Health Plans cover the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, such as covering pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment.

Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday's consumer-centric approach. Headquartered in Denver, insurance plans and services are state-based subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans Management Company, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.

