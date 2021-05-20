Friday Health Plans Approved to Offer Oklahomans New Health Insurance Options in 2022

Residents of Oklahoma City, Tulsa and surrounding areas can buy Friday Health Plans products on the health insurance marketplace

DENVER, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase health coverage without the help of an employer, has been approved by the State of Oklahoma’s Division of Insurance to offer health plans to Oklahomans beginning in January 2022. The company’s Affordable Care Act (“ACA”)-compliant plans will be available via Healthcare.gov, at FridayHealthPlans.com and through local insurance brokers, following completion of final regulatory approvals later this year.

While final health plan benefits and pricing are still being determined for 2022, Friday’s health plans are known for offering no-cost benefits that self-employed people value most, including: unlimited free primary care visits; unlimited free mental health counseling sessions; free annual vision checkups; thousands of free preferred generic drugs; and free virtual care consultations with doctors and mental health counselors.

Health plans will be available for purchase during the open enrollment period starting November 1 for Oklahomans who live in and around Oklahoma City and Tulsa, specifically in Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagner counties.

“We’re excited to expand into Oklahoma, adding to our hardworking members in Texas, New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado,” said CEO of Friday Health Plans Sal Gentile. “Friday is built specifically for people and families who don’t get insurance from an employer, and that group is growing as people are looking for greater flexibility and freedom in how they earn a living. When you are your own boss, you need the freedom to choose the right option for your situation, and that’s what we provide. From contract workers and entrepreneurs to real estate agents and gig workers, individuals and families will now be able to access our affordable, plans in Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma has seen a steady increase in the number of residents purchasing health insurance outside of their employer, particularly through the federal ACA exchange. In fact, Oklahomans enrolling through the federal exchange grew to a record high in 2021, with an 8% year-over-year increase, according to the Health Insurance Resource Center.

Friday Health Plans was started in 2015 by Sal Gentile and David Pinkert, two health insurance technology industry veterans. Following passage of the ACA, the pair aspired to create a simpler, easier-to-use health insurance company, better designed for self-insured individuals and families who were choosing their own health plan. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company’s membership has grown by more than 400%. Friday plans to expand to several additional states during the upcoming 2022 open enrollment period with continued growth each year.

About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.

