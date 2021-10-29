Friday Health Plans Nearly Doubles Market Footprint and Secures Lowest-Priced 2022 Plans in Many Coverage Areas

Residents of seven states may buy Friday’s ACA-compliant health insurance plans starting November 1

Denver, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health plans, will mark the launch of America’s 2022 open enrollment period with robust market expansion and the lowest-priced, ACA-compliant plans in many of its coverage territories. The company aims to build upon its success of the last 18 months, including its 400%+ enrollment growth in 2021 and a $160M funding round.

Three new states – Oklahoma, North Carolina and Georgia – will now have access to Friday’s low-cost, benefit-rich plans, joining Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas where Friday already operates. In Texas and Colorado, Friday is expanding its presence to cover additional regions, bringing the company’s total footprint to seven states and more than 150 counties.

This tremendous growth comes on the heels of the country’s substantial 2021 special enrollment period driven by the American Rescue Plan, when more than 3.8 million consumers signed up for coverage between February and August. Oklahoma saw record-setting enrollment, New Mexico and North Carolina sign-ups tripled, and Georgia and Texas experienced six-figure gains.

Based on 2022 rates now available across markets, Friday will be one of the lowest priced plans in many health plan categories (Bronze, Silver, Gold), and it will lead most categories in major areas such as Oklahoma City, OK; San Antonio, TX; Savannah, GA; Reno, NV; and Greensboro, NC.

Exact benefits depend on the selected plan, but Friday is known for its core key benefits that members consider “extremely important” according to Friday’s 2021 Member Survey. These benefits include: unlimited free primary care visits; unlimited free mental health counseling sessions; free annual vision and wellness checkups; thousands of free preferred generic drugs and preventative medicines like vaccines and birth control; free virtual care consultations with doctors and mental health counselors; and free COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Established in 2015 by two healthcare technology veterans, Friday was created specifically to serve individuals, families and small businesses with affordable, practical and friendly health plans. The company plans to further expand its coverage areas in coming years and continue to reinvest in consumer-centric technologies. Also, Friday recently welcomed two new members of the leadership team, Joni Walker, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Gordon, Chief Innovation Officer, who will help guide Friday through its rapid growth phase.

About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.

