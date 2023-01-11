U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,869.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,266.00
    -16.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,834.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    -0.33 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    +10.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.38 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5100
    +0.3180 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,446.15
    +245.12 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.45
    +4.37 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,703.70
    +9.21 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

This Friday - Lotto Max will be offering a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, January 13, the prize pool will amount to $59 million and include a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions.

Billet de Lotto Max, gracieuseté de Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)
Billet de Lotto Max, gracieuseté de Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.318 billion since its launch in 2009.

  • In total, there have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws.

  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 211 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 139 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

Close to $1.5 billion in prizes

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people of Québec. During the 2021–2022 year, it awarded close to $1.5 billion in prizes to lottery winners—a record for the government corporation. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c6109.html

Recommended Stories