This Friday Lotto Max will be offering a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, August 5, the prize pool will amount to $59 million and include a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)
Lotto Max (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.18 billion since its launch in 2009.

  • In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022, draws.

  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 188 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 129 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and July 31, 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 65 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 11 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c4526.html

