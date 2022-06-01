U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.25
    +10.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,122.00
    +151.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,652.50
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.80
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.92
    +1.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    -12.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2595
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3690
    +0.6930 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,591.08
    +109.47 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.52
    -7.54 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

This Friday - Lotto Max will be offering a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 43 Maxmillions

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, June 3, the prize pool will amount to $113 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 43 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.070 billion since its launch in 2009.

  • In total, there have been 38 jackpot wins in the province, including 2 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, draws.

  • The last record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot win in Québec dates back to the June 11, 2019, draw, when a family split $65,000,000.

  • Four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 181 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 127 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and May 22, 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 40 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided nine lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c8766.html

Recommended Stories