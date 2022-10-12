U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

This Friday - Lotto Max will be offering a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 60 Maxmillions

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday's Lotto Max draw saw 6 Maxmillions prizes (worth $1 million each) awarded to holders of selections sold in Québec. In the Friday, October 14 draw, the prize pool will amount to $130 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 60 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)
Lotto Max (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.222 billion since its launch in 2009.

  • In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7 2022 draws.

  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 195 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 134 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

Close to $1.5 billion in prizes

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people of Québec. During the 2021–2022 year, it awarded close to $1.5 billion in prizes to lottery winners—a record for the government corporation. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

