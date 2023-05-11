Friday’s debt-ceiling meeting at the White House postponed

Friday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been postponed until next week to give the staff more time to negotiate.

A White House spokesperson tells Yahoo Finance that staff will continue working through the weekend and that the plan is to meet again early next week.

“I don’t think there’s enough progress for the leaders to get back together,” said Speaker McCarthy about the delay during a press conference at the Capitol, even as he added that the talks had been productive.

The delay comes after two days of talks that have featured goodwill but apparently little in the way of concrete progress.

One source familiar with the talks described them to Yahoo Finance less as negotiations but as “idea sessions more than anything else.”

This person added that an unexpectedly tight deadline of June 1 and the fact that both sides have remained in “posture mode” means that anything but a very limited deal - if any deal at all is possible - is probably all that remains possible without short term extension.

Another a source familiar with meetings called the delay a positive development and a sign that meetings are progressing.

On Thursday evening, Speaker McCarthy himself also called the two days of meeting productive and added that the everyone involved thought it was a better idea to let the staff continue to meet before the leaders get back together.

The speaker also added that he has not seen “seriousness” from the White House towards a deal.

This a is breaking story. More to come.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

