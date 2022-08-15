Friday's Dog Launches with Nine Veterinarian Approved Petcare and Grooming Products Formulated with Natural Ingredients and Backed by Science

Committed to Delivering the Finest Pet Care Possible and Supporting All Dogs, Friday's Dog Announces Their Partnership with Best Friends Animal Society

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. ("Friday's Dog"), a line of scientifically-grounded petcare and grooming products for dogs, is pleased to announce their official launch with six signature grooming products and three premium treats. On a mission to become America's most trusted dog brand, Friday's Dog offers an authentic solution to enhancing canine wellness with superior, innovative, and uncommonly beautiful dog-care products. Driven by the desire to truly make a difference in the life of every dog, Friday's Dog is pleased to announce their partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. For each grooming product purchased, Friday's Dog will wash one dog in a Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in an effort to give them a better chance at finding a loving forever home.

Friday's Dog launches with a comprehensive line of premium products that feature the cleanest, most trustworthy and scientifically superior ingredients for dog's nourished coats, happy tummies, and healthy smiles. The initial product line includes five sulfate-free bottled shampoos and conditioners, one oral rinse and three flavored treat pouches.

Mighty Mouth ($26.99 USD): Oral wellness water additive that cleans and freshens dog breath by destroying plaque and tartar-causing bacteria.

Oodle Doodler Shampoo ($22.99 USD): 6-in-1 multi-tasking shampoo that gently cleans, deodorizes, moisturizes, nourishes, soothes, and protects skin and coat with a special blend of vitamins, oils, and herbs.

Mega Brilliance Shampoo ($22.99 USD): Gentle, naturally derived whitening shampoo specially formulated to remove stains and yellowing that leave the coat and skin refreshed and revitalized.

Oater Coater Shampoo and Conditioner (each $22.99 USD): Shampoo and conditioner that have a formulated anti-itch and itch relief formula with oatmeal, green tea extract, and baking soda as ingredients for dogs with sensitive skin.

Puppy Wuppy Shampoo ($22.99 USD): Puppy-specific shampoo formulated for young dogs (8 weeks or older) that has a mild, pH-balanced, hypo-allergenic, and tearless formulation to be extra-gentle on puppies and dogs with allergies or sensitive skin.

Snacktabulous Peanut Butter Coated Sweet Potato Fries ($14.99 USD): High in protein, wheat-free and vegan, these are excellent healthy snacks and reward treats.

Snacktabulous Alaskan Salmon Jerky ($14.99 USD): Made from real Alaskan salmon, these reward treats promote healthy teeth and gums and are packed with immune-boosting omega oils.

Snacktabulous Chicken Breast & Sweet Potato Fillets ($14.99 USD): Quality protein with essential vitamins, these chewy treats reduce tartar build-up and serve up a delicious dose of protein and fiber.

All products are paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, pH-balanced, spot-on-safe, veterinarian recommended, and made with compassion for both dogs and the planet. Bundles and individual products are available to purchase online at www.fridaysdog.com .

ABOUT FRIDAY'S DOG

Launched in 2022, Friday's Dog offers an authentic solution by providing dog lovers high quality dog care products for all their canine's needs. They have a selection of luxury grooming, wellness, and accessory products for dogs, sold direct-to-consumer, through Friday's Dog's website. The initial launch of products includes wash and care, oral health, and premium treat products. To learn more, please visit www.fridaysdog.com

Media Contact:

Loren O'Neill

Full Picture

(646) 926-5762

loneill@fullpic.com

