U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.70
    +24.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,442.24
    +197.66 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,730.83
    +55.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.24
    +31.25 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.75
    +1.11 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.80
    -28.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5620
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8530
    +0.5580 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,919.77
    -181.72 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    611.53
    +6.48 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.85
    +124.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Friedman Institute: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the dark horse of Russian politics

PR Newswire
·2 min read

ROME, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milton Friedman Institute for Research in Economics (Italy) published a study on March 20th about a new, emerging type of opposition in the Russian political establishment as the conflict in Ukraine drags on and tensions in society grow.

MILTON FRIEDMAN INSTITUTE Logo
MILTON FRIEDMAN INSTITUTE Logo

"New public figures with an ambiguous reputation, but ready to challenge the incumbent authorities, are gaining strength within Russia's political arena. Until recently, even thinking of this was impossible - the fate of Alexei Navalny is the most striking example of this," the study says. This research focuses on Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as the owner of the Wagner private army, whose multibillion dollar wealth, a vast media empire and its paramilitary organization enables him to do the incredible. Neither Khodorkovsky, nor Berezovsky, nor other oligarchs of Yeltsin's era had such a combination of financial, military and media resources simultaneously.

The study refers to a script of a video featuring Prigozhin, whom he himself distributed on Russian social networks at the beginning of the year and where the businessman's political ambitions can be traced clearly:

"... the Wagner private army should turn from a simply private company, the world's best, mind you, army, capable of defending the state, it will turn into an army with an ideology. The ideology is fighting for justice!", said the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary forces in a video published over the weekend of 11 and 12th March, as also reported by Reuters.

Furthermore, his overt criticism of the top brass of Russia's Defence Ministry, politicians and government officials, is directly or indirectly in sync with the plans declared by the USA to reform Russia both politically and in international relations.

The study says that Prigozhin cannot become a serious rival to Vladimir Putin at the next presidential elections, if they are held tomorrow. However, the military failures, the weakening economy, and, as a consequence, a falling rating of the incumbent president, can open great opportunities for him.

Link to the study:

https://www.friedman.it/the-kremlins-dark-horse/

MILTON FRIEDMAN INSTITUTE:

The Milton Friedman Institute finds his roots in the will of a group of scholars, politicians and executives, who wanted to promote an association, a think tank, which could rediscover and promote the theories, ideas and proposals of liberalism and his principal branches and schools of thought.

American professor and 1976 Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman was chosen as the individual to whom this association's name was to be dedicated.

Contacts:
info@friedman.it
www.friedman.it 
+39 06 92949 920

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037355/MILTON_FRIEDMAN_INSTITUTE_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friedman-institute-yevgeny-prigozhin-the-dark-horse-of-russian-politics-301777527.html

SOURCE MILTON FRIEDMAN INSTITUTE

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Introduces State Legislation Banning CBDCs

    DeSantis said CBDCs are all about “surveilling” and “controlling” the populace.

  • DWAC Stock Under The Microscope As Donald Trump Expects Arrest Tuesday

    A Manhattan grand jury is expected to indict Donald Trump. How will DWAC, the special acquisition looking to take Truth Social public, respond?

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Feeling cold and cash-strapped on the first day of spring? These 4 hot states won't tax your pension income at all — no matter how old you are or how much money you've got

    You earned that money, might as well hold onto it.

  • Apple Seeks India Labor Reform to Diversify Beyond China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is seeking changes in India’s labor laws as part of its effort to expand local production, and regional governments are yielding to its request as they are eager to snatch iPhone assembly from China.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan

  • Federal Reserve 'between a rock and a hard place' as interest rate decision looms

    The Fed's two-day policy meeting kicks off Tuesday with the central bank perhaps facing the most uncertain landscape in recent memory as rising interest rates stand in tension with a banking crisis that threatens economic growth.

  • At the China-Russia Border, the Xi-Putin Partnership Shows Signs of Fraying

    The meeting between the two leaders this week is expected to showcase unity, but a view of cities along the border reveals divisions that challenge the relationship.

  • US Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- US officials are studying ways they might temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. coverage to all deposits, a move sought by a coalition of banks arguing that it’s needed to head off a potential financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant Ven

  • BofA: 'Recession fears are up in March'

    With the banking crisis rolling alone, recession risk comes back into focus.

  • Yellen Says US Will Intervene If Needed to Protect Smaller Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the US government could repeat the drastic actions it took recently to protect bank depositors if smaller lenders are threatened.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndVanguard Said to Shutter Business in

  • U.S. seeks to prevent China from benefiting from $52 billion chips funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released proposed rules to prevent $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research funding from being used by China and other countries deemed of concern. This measure covers chips "including current-generation and mature-node chips used for quantum computing, in radiation-intensive environments, and for other specialized military capabilities." Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said "these guardrails will help ensure we stay ahead of adversaries for decades to come."

  • Elon Musk Shows Respect For George Soros

    Elon Musk is not one to pay compliments to his rivals. The CEO of Tesla is more the type to attack iconic figures, whoever they may be. "Much will come to light as Fauci loses power," he also said.

  • Inflation Slows to 5.2% in Canada, Backing Case for Rate Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Both inflation and underlying price pressures eased broadly in line with forecasts, bolstering the Bank of Canada’s case for holding interest rates steady despite healthy job gains.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘M

  • Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry

    Russia and China showcased their “no-limit friendship” on Tuesday during a pomp-laden Kremlin ceremony intended to further cement ties amid the fighting in Ukraine. After hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping over a seven-course private dinner for 4½ hours the previous night, Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted him in the old imperial palace for talks involving top officials from both countries. Xi walked slowly up the opulent red-carpeted staircase of the Grand Kremlin Palace as guards in 19th century-style parade uniforms snapped at attention.

  • China Condemns German Minister’s Taiwan Visit as ‘Egregious Act’

    (Bloomberg) -- China reacted furiously to a visit to Taiwan by a German cabinet minister aimed at expanding technology cooperation, calling it an “egregious act” and accusing the government in Berlin of meddling in China’s domestic affairs.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant V

  • Elon Musk Breaks With Wall Street

    The billionaire calls on the Fed to lower interest rates to avoid a new shock to the economy, a position at odds with the Wall Street consensus.

  • Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

    President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit. Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official. Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

  • Texas blacklisted HSBC over the bank’s refusal to fund new oil and gas projects

    HSBC’s slow crawl away from oil and gas is still too much for Texas.

  • Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping's trip shows Beijing 'feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable'

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for providing what he termed diplomatic cover for Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. Xi's meeting with Putin in Moscow on Monday, just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes in Ukraine, suggests that Beijing "feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine", Blinken said. Blinken d

  • Yellen vows to safeguard U.S. bank deposits, may need more interventions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. banking system is stabilizing after strong actions from regulators, but further steps to protect bank depositors may be needed if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that threaten more contagion, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bankers on Tuesday. In prepared remarks to an American Bankers Association conference, Yellen said government steps taken in recent days to protect uninsured deposits in two failed banks and create new Federal Reserve liquidity facilities have shown a "resolute commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors’ savings and the banking system remain safe."