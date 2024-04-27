Friedrich Vorwerk Group (ETR:VH2) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of €0.12

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ETR:VH2) will pay a dividend of €0.12 on the 6th of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 0.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Friedrich Vorwerk Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 156.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.2% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2022, the annual payment back then was €0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.12. This works out to a decline of approximately 40% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past three years, it looks as though Friedrich Vorwerk Group's EPS has declined at around 33% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Friedrich Vorwerk Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Friedrich Vorwerk Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

