Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FRA:VH2) most popular amongst public companies who own 36% of the shares, institutions hold 23%

Key Insights

Significant control over Friedrich Vorwerk Group by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 54% of the company

18% of Friedrich Vorwerk Group is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FRA:VH2) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 36% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Friedrich Vorwerk Group.

Check out our latest analysis for Friedrich Vorwerk Group

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Friedrich Vorwerk Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Friedrich Vorwerk Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Friedrich Vorwerk Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is MBB SE, with ownership of 36%. Torben Kleinfeldt is the second largest shareholder owning 18% of common stock, and Mondrian Investment Partners Limited holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Torben Kleinfeldt, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Story continues

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Friedrich Vorwerk Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE. It has a market capitalization of just €211m, and insiders have €38m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in Friedrich Vorwerk Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 36% of the Friedrich Vorwerk Group shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Friedrich Vorwerk Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Friedrich Vorwerk Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here