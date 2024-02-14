Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE's (ETR:VH2) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 38% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Friedrich Vorwerk Group fair value estimate is €21.19

Friedrich Vorwerk Group is estimated to be 28% undervalued based on current share price of €15.30

Analyst price target for VH2 is €15.96 which is 25% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ETR:VH2) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €9.93m €14.2m €16.9m €19.1m €20.9m €22.3m €23.4m €24.3m €25.0m €25.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 18.77% Est @ 13.30% Est @ 9.48% Est @ 6.80% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 3.62% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% €9.4 €12.7 €14.2 €15.3 €15.8 €15.9 €15.8 €15.5 €15.0 €14.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €144m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €25m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (5.8%– 0.6%) = €490m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €490m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= €280m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €424m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €15.3, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Friedrich Vorwerk Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.135. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Friedrich Vorwerk Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Friedrich Vorwerk Group, we've compiled three additional aspects you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Friedrich Vorwerk Group we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does VH2's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

