Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE's (ETR:VH2) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Friedrich Vorwerk Group's (ETR:VH2) stock up by 3.8% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Friedrich Vorwerk Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Friedrich Vorwerk Group is:

9.8% = €16m ÷ €164m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

At first glance, Friedrich Vorwerk Group seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 27% does temper our expectations. Further research shows that Friedrich Vorwerk Group's net income has shrunk at a rate of 15% over the last five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So there might be other reasons for the earnings to shrink. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared Friedrich Vorwerk Group's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 43% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Friedrich Vorwerk Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Friedrich Vorwerk Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Friedrich Vorwerk Group's low three-year median payout ratio of 15% (or a retention ratio of 85%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Only recently, Friedrich Vorwerk Group stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 8.8% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Friedrich Vorwerk Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

