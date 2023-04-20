Friendable Announces Approval from OTC Markets Group, Inc. for OTC “Current Information” as the Company Completes Its Cost Cutting for 2023 and Focuses on Delivering New Opportunities to the Market

Friendable, Inc.

The Company’s Move to “Current Information” Alongside Significant Operational Savings Have Reduced the Capital Needs of the Company for the Remainder of 2023 as Technology Assets are Deployed in Markets Showing the Most Revenue and Growth Opportunities

CAMPBELL, CA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology, marketing, and software services provider, is pleased to announce its approval for “Current Information” as the Company has met all compliance requirements related to its application and has now been approved by OTC Markets Group, Inc.

“As we entered 2023, we understood our main goal was to reduce costs, reposition the technology assets and leverage market opportunities without entering long, expensive development cycles, which can sometimes move a company beyond its window of opportunity. With cost cutting efforts having been completed, the Company is excited about 2023 as there are trending opportunities in markets that our technology is already suited for, and we expect to exploit these opportunities with our tech. This said, it’s all about how to rapidly iterate, provide white label opportunities or out of the box models that can scale with the right partnerships and nurturing what worked for us in 2022, which was the FeaturedX artist marketplace,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc., CEO.

“This combination approach, a TikTok focus for our tech and coming soon, yet another big market opportunity on the way. I am more excited about where we are today than back when we originally deployed our technology platform because now we can see all the various opportunity rather than chasing the only market we had originally designed for, hindsight truly is amazing in this regard. Thank you to all our investors, shareholders, supporters, and friends, you have never wavered in your support, and we are focused on delivering value and success with more exciting market opportunity to be announced shortly. I will continue driving the vision for our future as we use much of what we’ve already developed to push into new markets,” concluded Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc., CEO.

Story continues

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology, marketing, and software services provider. The Company has developed a base of technologies that have been productized beginning in 2013 and is now leveraging these various technologies to power certain Friendable owned brands, as well as white-label offerings to companies or entrepreneurs seeking to enter an existing market quickly and cost effectively, leveraging the many years of technology developed and owned by the Company. The Company is also involved in the marketing, development and identification of products, services, or brand opportunities the Company feels have mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable’s most recent technology deployment aimed to service Indie Music Artists; including a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering previously included music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It has been the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers. For 2023 the company has focused on providing these technologies to others seeking similar or the same functionality, with new skins, features or UI/UX that targets a new or existing market.

Fan Pass, Fan Pass Live and its livestream artist platform, launched July 24, 2020, has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen. The Company acquired Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022, and was unable to proceed with the technology assets acquired from Artist Republik but continues to proceed with new versions of FeaturedX.com the Company expects to be released in 2023.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com www.FanPassLive.com and www.featuredx.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Email: Info@Friendable.com

www.Friendable.com











