Friendly Group Leads ACCA Talk: Demystifying Private Equity, the Friendly Way

·2 min read

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Group, a home services company, will sponsor and lead a discussion at the ACCA 2022 Conference and Expo on Tuesday, March 29, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), is a nationwide, non-profit trade association for the HVACR industry. The annual conference provides opportunities for contractors and partners to network, learn ways to optimize their business, and succeed in the industry.

David Noseworthy, VP of Business Development for Friendly Group and Dan Dearden, industry veteran, Founder, and current General Manager of Just Right Heating & Cooling in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be leading a conversation-style talk which will answer some FAQs about private equity and acquisitions in the home services industry. Topics for discussion will include:

  • What is private equity and what is their strategy?

  • Why are home services attractive to private equity firms and what are they looking for?

  • What does it mean to join a group and what are the benefits?

  • How is the valuation of my company created?

  • What should I think through when looking for a buyer or business partner?

  • What does an acquisition process look like?

David Noseworthy said, "Friendly Group is excited to be a part of the conference this year. This event allows us the unique opportunity to answer FAQs around private equity and what it means for the home services industry. I'm honored to have Dan Dearden, friend and colleague, and Friendly Group owner-operator, join me in an open and straightforward conversation around private equity, what it means for the industry, why he joined Friendly Group, the benefits, and challenges, and what the process is like."

Event Details:

Event: ACCA 2022 Conference & Expo

Where: St. Louis Union Station Hotel, St. Louis, MO

When: Tuesday, March 29, 7:45 – 8:45am

Topic: Demystifying Private Equity, the Friendly Way

Speakers: David Noseworthy, VP of Business Development, Friendly Group, & Dan Dearden, Founder & General Manager, Just Right Heating & Cooling

About Friendly Group

Friendly Group is a home services company focused on building a network of businesses that share a vision and values which, at their core, focus on their employees. www.friendlygroup.com

Media and general inquiries:
Contact: Cooper Calhoun
Phone: 682-348-4900
Email: Cooper.Calhoun@friendlygroup.com

Inquiries on joining Friendly Group:
Contact: David Noseworthy
Phone: 682-348-4900
Email: David.Noseworthy@friendlygroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friendly-group-leads-acca-talk-demystifying-private-equity-the-friendly-way-301505538.html

SOURCE Friendly Group

