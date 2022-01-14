The friends with benefits of the financial world

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday episode, a run-down of key news headlines, startup funding rounds, and whatever else is popping in the worlds of startups and tech. Happily this week, we did not talk about NFTs, and I don’t think that we even said “token” a single time.

Instead, Mary Ann and Natasha and Alex got back to what we might consider the roots of Equity. Here’s what we got into:

A big hug to you all for surviving the start to the working year during a COVID surge. We can do this! We’ll get through it as a big team, ok?

