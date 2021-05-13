U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

'Friends: The Reunion' hits HBO Max on May 27th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Friends fans won't have to wait much longer to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite. HBO Max will begin streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27th, WarnerMedia announced on Thursday. The unscripted special will see the six star return to the original soundstage where NBC filmed the popular sitcom between 1994 and 2004.

Besides the original cast, the special will feature a long list of guests. To name just a few of the more notable names, BTS, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai will be there. Fans can also look forward to some of the supporting cast making an appearance, including both Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Geller, respectively), Tom Selleck (Dr. Richard Burke) and Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green).

When WarnerMedia first announced the special at the start of last year, the plan was to film in front of a live audience in March and then start streaming it in May. It was supposed to be one of the first things that HBO Max customers could watch on the service when it launched that same month. But then the coronavirus pandemic delayed production twice.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Posted $3.4 Billion Profit After IPO Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s profit rose to $3.4 billion in the December quarter after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to scale back its sprawling business.Billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech giant contributed nearly 7.2 billion yuan to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings, a company filing showed Thursday. Based on Alibaba’s one-third stake in Ant, that translates to 21.8 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in profit, up 50% from 14.5 billion yuan in the previous three months. Ant’s earnings lag one quarter behind Alibaba’s. Ant declined to comment.The tally underscores the earnings powers Ant boasted before authorities demanded China’s largest fintech company fold its financial business into a holding company, curtailing its growth prospects. Regulators have issued a battery of proposals that threaten to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.While Chairman Eric Jing has promised staff that the company will eventually go public, it’s likely to be worth much less than before the crackdown that saw the IPO halted in November. Fidelity Investments halved its valuation estimate for Ant to about $144 billion in February, compared with $295 billion assigned in August.Ant isn’t alone in facing the clampdown. The government imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among companies summoned to a meeting where regulators handed out stricter compliance requirements in April.The company’s affiliate Alibaba reported its first loss in nine years, vowing to hike spending for expansion next year in technology and community commerce.(Updates with Alibaba profit details in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.