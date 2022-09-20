U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.87
    -44.02 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,667.90
    -351.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,451.04
    -83.98 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.18
    -19.66 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    -2.02 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    -6.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1388
    -0.0049 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6650
    +0.4470 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,022.43
    -126.49 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.46
    -3.57 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Friends UAE Set to Launch the Region's First Independent Climate Change Accelerators, led by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during New York Climate Week, the establishment of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) was announced. The UICCA is a non-partisan, climate action entity that will bring together members of the public and private sector, including academic institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to drive the UAE's commitment towards net zero by 2050. In the lead-up to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28 UAE), which is set to take place in Dubai, the UICCA will establish an independent body that enables collaboration, cooperation and innovation. The UICCA, which will be led by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, is set to become the first of its kind entity on a global scale.

Under Sheikha Shamma's direction and with the support of industry leaders and subject matter experts, the UICCA will operate as a think tank and predominantly focus on providing advice and recommendations to stakeholders on positive climate action that facilitates the transition to a green economy. As per the guidelines laid out by the UN Environmental Programme, the green economy is "low carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive", with social equity, wellbeing and minimal environmental risk at the heart of decision-making. This transition will contribute to boosting GDP growth, increasing job creation, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) hub and first-mover on climate action.

Sheikha Shamma, Executive Director of UICCA, commented: "It is an honour to be tasked, by the leadership of the UAE, with building and driving the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators. Our goals as a nation are clear, and we have made significant headway towards implementing the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative – however, this is only our first milestone; it's the synergies we create today that will allow us to live a more sustainable future, far beyond 2050. The only way for us to do this is by enabling and energising an ecosystem that actively participates in realising one shared vision, and the UICCA is the nucleus that will bring this ecosystem to life."

In addition to acting as a catalyst for a knowledge-based green economy and attracting global talent to the UAE's sustainability sector, the accelerators will facilitate international business, innovation and technology partnerships that work towards the common goal of tackling climate change. The main sectors of focus will include electric mobility, sustainable fuels, energy efficiency, green buildings, smart cities, carbon capture and storage, nature-based solutions, and a growing AgTech and Climate Tech segment.

About the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA):

UICCA is an independent climate change entity bringing together the private sector, government entities, academia and NGOs/IOs. The entity will provide non-partisan advice and suggested actions to stakeholders to drive net zero by 2050 in the UAE. This will include advice and recommendations on positive climate actions to reduce the climate-related risk for the UAE before, during, and after COP28 UAE.

UICCA aims to accelerate the transition to a green economy that will be necessary to deliver on the net zero and climate agenda that the UAE has committed to. This will enable the UAE economy to benefit from the global momentum around climate action and will inform the UAE's policies to enable the transition to a green economy and strategically impact the UAE's GDP and economic growth.

UICCA is registered as a Non-Governmental Organisation at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

For media enquiries, please contact:

Kawthar Bin Sulayem
Strategic Advisor
HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Private Office
Kawthar@sheikhashamma.ae

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friends-uae-set-to-launch-the-regions-first-independent-climate-change-accelerators-led-by-sheikha-shamma-bint-sultan-bin-khalifa-al-nahyan-301628639.html

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Recommended Stories

  • UN Latest: World’s Youngest Leader Electrifies General Assembly

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders will have a chance to meet in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicks off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Russia’s seven-month-old invasion of its neighbor will dominate the debate, both from the podium and on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wea

  • Destroyed homes and communities without power: Dominicans pick up after Hurricane Fiona

    Dominican president cancels U.N. speech to oversee relief efforts after hurricane batters the island

  • US adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says

    U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) sold off in early Tuesday trading, falling 3.4% through 10:05 a.m. ET on news that a tiny rival may have a big advantage over the company. As Reuters reported this morning, Canadian penny-stock company Loop Energy -- which, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, has been in business nearly as long as Plug Power -- now has a fuel-cell technology that delivers "better fuel economy than a diesel engine" at prices better than what Plug Power can beat.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Collaborates With XEL to Produce Hydrogen

    Bloom Energy (BE) collaborates with Xcel Energy to build one of its electrolyzers at the Prairie Island nuclear facility to demonstrate long-term value for hydrogen generation.

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Buy as Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Prospects

    Increased solar installations and production tax credits made available to U.S. solar industry, thanks to IRA, should boost solar stocks amid supply chain challenges. You may buy Zacks Solar Industry players like ENPH, CSIQ and SUNW.

  • Amazon-backed firm to help power its trucking fleet with electrofuels

    Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said. The tech giant said it plans to initially use the electrofuels in trucks in its middle-mile fleet in Southern California. The agreement comes after Amazon last month signed a deal with Plug Power Inc for 10,950 tons of green hydrogen every year starting 2025, to help it replace grey hydrogen, diesel, and other fossil fuels.

  • Eastman to advance a circular future for healthcare packaging with key collaboration

    Eastman (NYSE: EMN) has announced an agreement with Ethicon*, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech** Company, to source Eastman Renew materials for its medical device sterile-barrier packaging. This is an important step to help reduce waste in the healthcare system and contribute to a more circular future. With this agreement, Ethicon becomes the first healthcare company to use medical-grade Eastman Renew materials in its product packaging.

  • Advancing Environmental Sustainability at AMD

    In recognition of Climate Week NYC 2022, AMD shares how the company is helping to advance climate action

  • Food Supply Stays Tight as Disappointing U.S. Harvest Adds to Global Challenges

    Agriculture executives say that at least two years of bumper crops are needed to relieve pressure from drought and the war in Ukraine.

  • Hurricane Fiona Knocks Out Power in Puerto Rico, Causes ‘Catastrophic’ Damage

    Much of Puerto Rico was without electricity Monday after Hurricane Fiona unleashed strong winds and heavy rain. Weather officials said the hurricane could dump more than 30 inches of rainfall on the island, causing landslides and mudslides. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

  • Amazon Signs a Deal to Cut Its Carbon Footprint With Electrofuel

    Retail and cloud giant Amazon will source electrofuels from privately held Infinium for its truck fleet.

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • This Bold Move Could Give Tesla an Edge in Battery Production

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) piqued many people's interest recently when the company filed a form with Texas' Comptroller's Office indicating the electric vehicle maker's interest in building a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refinery. Tesla said in the official form that it's considering building a plant that could convert "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production." The refinery would create battery-grade lithium hydroxide that could then be "packaged and shipped by truck and rail to various Tesla battery manufacturing sites supporting the necessary supply chain for large-scale and electric vehicle batteries."

  • Mining Giant Fortescue to Spend Billions in Bid to Eliminate Fossil Fuels by 2030

    Australian iron-ore producer says clean-energy spending will lower long-term costs and push the industry toward making green steel for car makers and other customers.

  • Salesforce Enters the Carbon-Credit Business

    The business-software provider will compete with various trading platforms and plans to sell to its existing network of clients.

  • Amazon throws more weight behind e-fuels to see if they stick

    Starting next year, Amazon plans to pump electrofuels into some of its diesel delivery vans in a deal with Infinium. Amazon didn’t say what it’s paying, nor for how much synthetic fuel, but the conglomerate intends to cover "approximately 5 million miles of travel per year" using e-fuels, it said in a statement. It's not clear how long it'll last, but the trial will begin with Amazon trucks that haul stuff between vendors and distribution centers in Southern California.

  • Ethereum Merge: What They Are Saying

    The Merge -- Ethereum's full transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) from proof-of-work (PoW) -- was completed successfully on Sept. 15, to the admiration and acclaim of many. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Radioactive water release from Oyster Creek nuclear plant concerns environmentalists

    Barnegat Bay advocates say they were not notified that radioactive water would be released from Oyster Creek.