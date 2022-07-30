U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,564.75
    +762.99 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

On Friendship Day, Scientologists Share the Way to Happiness

·3 min read

"While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be."—L. Ron Hubbard

 LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July 30 is set aside by the United Nations as International Day of Friendship.

There are many ways to describe a friend. And perhaps the most basic and all-encompassing is someone who cares about your happiness and who does everything he or she can to help you achieve it. But is happiness even possible in today's world: A world in which crime, corruption and violence are a fact of life; a world plagued by drug abuse and overdose deaths, school shooters and soaring suicide rates?

Struck by the dramatic increase in crime, corruption and violence in society, Scientology Founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard noted that "the ties that held man together as Mankind and made them honorable have been sundered by an onslaught of false materialism."

His solution was the creation of a "nonreligious moral code" that could be applied by people of all faiths or none who could use its precepts to better their own lives and pass it along to others. The result was The Way to Happinessa common-sense guide to better living.

"True joy and happiness are valuable," wrote Mr. Hubbard in his introduction to the book. "Trying to survive in a chaotic, dishonest and generally immoral society is difficult." But by using and sharing the booklet with others "their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be. It is in your power to point the way to a less dangerous and happier life."

Scientology Churches around the world mark this day with open houses and community forums. Religious and civic leaders and officials attend and coordinate actions to help uplift their communities. And the Church shares The Way to Happiness as a tool anyone may use to better their own life and the lives of others.

The Way to Happiness has been creating positive change for people the world over since its first publication in 1981. Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documents stellar examples of its success:

  • In Mexico, Rosalba Cordero successfully fights back against crime and moral decay by bringing a powerful and popular message about the importance of basic moral values to schools and prisons across the country. Among prison populations where recidivism is usually 80 percent, for those who graduate from her program only 1 percent return to jail.

  • relig

  • Jorge Perez grew up in a culture of drugs, corruption and violence in the Philippines. Vowing to help his country secure a brighter future, his nationwide effort to spread the message of morality has reached millions and is reaping amazing results.

  • Reverend Leon Kelly uses L. Ron Hubbard's common-sense guide to better living to tackle the gang problem in Denver, Colorado. Kelly introduces hard-core gang members to its teachings and transforms their lives and the community.

  • Minister Tony Muhammad has built a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South-Central Los Angeles and the success of his motorcycle rallies, known as the "Peace Rides," have inspired cities across the nation.

Voices for Humanity is a Scientology Network original series of short documentaries introducing change-makers from all faiths, cultures and nations who extend help to their communities through Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-friendship-day-scientologists-share-the-way-to-happiness-301596484.html

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a date: Blue Origin gets set to launch space crew that will mark milestone for Portugal and Egypt

    Update: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it’s aiming to launch its next suborbital space mission on Aug. 4, sending up a six-person crew that includes the first Egyptian and Portuguese spacefliers. Liftoff is due to take place at Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas, during a launch window that opens at 8:30 a.m. CT (6:30 a.m. PT) next Thursday. The countdown, launch and landing will be webcast via Blue Origin’s website starting at T-minus-30 minutes. Technical issues or weather

  • Ticket bought in Chicago suburb wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

    Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

  • Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs

    Approval would let President Joe Biden and his party claim a triumph on top priorities as November’s elections approach. This time, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has crafted a compromise package with Manchin, to the surprise of everyone, transforming the West Virginian from pariah to partner. The measure is more modest than earlier versions but still checks boxes on issues that make Democrats giddy.

  • Ok, boomer: From balancing your checkbook to ironing your clothes, many vintage skills are becoming obsolete

    Is anyone still using a landline? Seriously, it's time to cut the cord.

  • Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

    At least 25 people died — including four children — when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky’s governor said Saturday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding. “This is an ongoing natural disaster,” Beshear told Fox News.

  • UN relaxes arms embargo on Central African Republic

    The U.N. Security Council voted Friday to relax the arms embargo against the Central African Republic, a disappointment to its government, which sought a complete lifting of the ban on the sale or transfer of weapons and ammunition. Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, the Central African Republic's foreign minister, told the council after the vote that the government welcomed the first step toward an arms embargo on armed groups. “The embargo from 2013 is undeniably ineffective because it no longer provides specific solutions to the grave problems posed by the proliferation of arms by extremists and rebels who have many, many sophisticated weapons themselves," Baïpo-Temon said.

  • Indiana Senate to vote on near-total abortion ban

    Indiana state senators are set to meet in a rare Saturday session to vote on a near-total abortion ban, with passage sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a woman or girl seeking an abortion due for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack.

  • Despite Biden's Success on Judges, Progressives Demand a Faster Pace

    WASHINGTON — With an extended summer recess looming and their majority at risk in November elections, Senate Democrats were facing the prospect of allowing dozens of judicial vacancies to go unfilled by President Joe Biden this year, and under pressure from progressive activists to move more quickly and aggressively to push them through. Biden and Democrats have installed scores of the president’s picks on the federal bench to offset the conservative imprint of the Trump era, a bright spot for t

  • Signs emerge that global inflation could be transitory - former policymakers

    Central banks and markets may have dropped the narrative that inflation is "transitory," but there is a strong chance that current spikes in prices are temporary and will soon begin to trend downward, economists and former central bank policymakers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). "I'll confess I'm still in team transitory," said Stephen Poloz, former governor of the Bank of Canada, referring to the rises in consumer prices. Central banks around the world have revised earlier views that inflationary pressures were temporary and have embarked on a series of rapid interest-rate hikes.

  • DNA Identifies Suspect In Elderly Texas Woman's 1989 Strangulation Murder

    DNA has led to an arrest in the 1989 murder of an elderly woman found dead in her Texas home. Mary Hague Kelly was found strangled to death at her Oak Cliff, Dallas, home in the winter of 1989, according to a press release by forensic genealogy corporation Othram. Officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to the Frances Street residence when one of her relatives — concerned that Kelly might be sick or injured — used his own key to go inside and found the 78-year-old woman dead. Kelly

  • Seoul police investigating serial ‘no-show man’ who ordered 40 rolls of kimbap and never paid

    After an unidentified person in Seoul reportedly placed an order for 40 rolls of kimbap and did not pay for them, a local restaurant witnessed the kindness of its customers. On Wednesday, South Korean news outlet KBS reported that a man had ordered the kimbap at a local restaurant in Gangdong district but never arrived to pick up the rolls. The owner was forced to throw away all 40 rolls of kimbap and suffered a loss equivalent to a day of sales.

  • Mastriano under fire for payment to 'Christian nationalist' platform

    Doug Mastriano has come under fire for ties to a social media platform whose founder has said there’s no room for Jews and atheists in the conservative movement.

  • Photographer documented her divorce on TikTok. Then she was killed in murder-suicide

    “You don’t have to settle in marriage or love,” Sania Khan said in one of her videos.

  • Evansville school board member arrested early Saturday morning

    Local school board member and restaurateur Amy Word was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday.

  • Teenager killed, 2 injured in Southern California freeway rollover

    A man was driving his 11-year-old son and a 13-year-old boy on the 138 Freeway in Gorman on Thursday morning when he lost control, authorities said. The truck left the road, went through a dirt field and continued into a barbed wire fence.

  • It’s not Gov. DeSantis’ business how we raise our children in Miami. Mind your own, sir | Opinion

    Once again, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is using our children — and persecuting a business operation — to push his homophobic, fascist agenda.

  • Casualties Reported After Russian Strike on Mykolaiv Apartment Block

    At least one person was killed and six were injured when Russian forces shelled a residential apartment in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on July 30, according to Ukrainian authorities.The State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv released footage showing the damage caused by the strike and an injured man receiving medical attention. The post said the strike caused a fire in the apartment which was successfully extinguished.On July 29, at least five people were killed, and 14 others wounded, when a public transport stop in the “Ship District” of Mykolaiv was hit by a strike, according to local officials. Credit: DSNS Mykolaiv via Storyful

  • Protecting the Kenai River in Alaska

    The Kenai River is an important fishing resource for the people and wildlife in the area. A world-class river in Alaska that runs fast toward the Cook Inlet, it also faces consistent erosion of its...

  • Body of Tennessee newlywed murdered on Fiji honeymoon cremated due to number of severe injuries

    The body of Christe Chen, a newlywed Tennessee woman who was found dead inside the bathroom of her bungalow during her honeymoon, suffered such grievous injuries that it had to be cremated in Fiji. Chen’s family lawyer Ronald Gordon told Daily Mail that her family plans to take civil action against her husband Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, in case he is not found criminally responsible for the death of Chen, 36. Gordon also noted that Chen’s remains had to be cremated in Fiji due to her severe injuries, confirming that she suffered major blows to her body.

  • Russian soldiers branded 'cannibals over video 'of Ukrainian fighter being castrated'

    The clip was shared on a pro-Russian Telegram page, leading prominent figures within the Ukrainian government to describe the assailants as "cannibals" who enjoy "torture and murder".