Frigidaire gas stoves recalled because cooktop knobs may cause risk of gas leak, fires

After reports of plastic knobs cracking or breaking were found to be a risk for fire hazard, a recall has been issued for two sizes of a Frigidaire gas stove.

Electrolux Group, the company that owns Frigidaire, is recalling the Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 burner and the 36-inch 5 burner gas cooktops, after plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop were found to crack or break during use, posing the risk of a gas leak and fire hazard.

According to the recall, Electrolux Group received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking and breaking, including one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of a fire.

About 77,000 units are affected by the recall, according to Electrolux Group, who is offering a free set of replacement knobs.

Which Frigidaire gas stoves have been recalled?

The recall involves the following stoves with control knobs with black shafts:

Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktops: Model FFGC3026SS

Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops: Model FFGC3626SS

The model number and serial number are located on a label on the underside of the unit. Electrolux Group said they are contacting known purchasers of the affected cooktops directly.

To determine if your stove is included in the recall, visit www.cooktopknobrecall.com and put in your model and serial number.

Where were the recalled Frigidaire gas stoves sold?

The gas cooktops affected by the recall were sold for around $1,000 at Lowe's, Home Depot and other independent appliance stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022.

What to do if your Frigidaire gas stove has been recalled

You should immediately stop using the cooktop if it is part of the recall, check for plastic control knobs with a black shaft and contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs.

Customers that have cooktops with knobs with a chrome-colored shaft can continue to use them.

Are gas stoves going to be banned?

As of now, no.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has been looking for ways to reduce indoor air quality hazards. "But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so," CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said back in January.

In May, New York state lawmakers passed a bill banning gas stoves and furnaces from most new buildings, a measure to prohibit the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in buildings of seven stories or less in 2026, with the ban for larger buildings starting in 2029.

