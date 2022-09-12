U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Frigo Cheese Heads Partners with JeromeASF for Charity Livestream to Benefit Make-A-Wish®

·4 min read

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigo Cheese Heads is hosting an online gaming livestream with YouTube gaming influencer Jerome Aceti, also known as JeromeASF, beginning at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 20, to celebrate National String Cheese Day and support Make-A-Wish® during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The brand has donated $3.4 million to Make-A-Wish since 2005, and this year is committing an additional $5 per livestream participant, up to $25,000, to fund life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"We know wishes inspire hope, renew joy and give a child with a critical illness a piece of their childhood back, which is why we're proud to support Make-A-Wish with this charity livestream and help more wish kids realize their dreams," said David Cherrie, Saputo Dairy USA vice president, marketing and innovation.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Frigo Cheese Heads for this charity livestream during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "There's a gap between the number of wishes we're granting and the wishes waiting. When you donate to Make-A-Wish, you have a direct, immediate and positive impact on a child's medical journey, because a wish can be an important part of the healing process, helping kids deal with and even overcome their illness."

JeromeASF, who has 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, will play his favorite game during the livestream and share more about Make-A-Wish and where he gets his inspiration. The event will include Frigo Cheese Heads snacks and swag giveaways as well as other fun surprises for live-streamers. Participants can also make their own contribution to Make-A-Wish during the livestream to add to the donation total or at any time at Wish.org.

"Combining gaming and charity is something I passionately support, so I am excited to partner with Frigo Cheese Heads to support Make-A-Wish in honor of National String Cheese Day," said Jerome Aceti, online entertainer and digital media entrepreneur. "I can't wait for everyone to join me on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT for some fun, cheesy surprises and an awesome livestream."

To join the livestream, which begins at 7 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Sept. 20, go to JeromeASF's YouTube channel. Plus, follow along for updates on Facebook and Instagram @FrigoCheeseHeads.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks that encourage creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese, as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com.

About Saputo Dairy USA

Saputo Dairy USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the Company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo Dairy USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA, and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the Company's brand names, as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo Dairy USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese, and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit Wish.org.

Media contact:
Jenna Greene
612-375-8597
jenna.greene@clynch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frigo-cheese-heads-partners-with-jeromeasf-for-charity-livestream-to-benefit-make-a-wish-301622324.html

SOURCE Frigo Cheese Heads

