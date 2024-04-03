Advertisement
Frisch's Big Boy closes three restaurants, shuttering a third of locations in nine years

Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
A Frisch's Big Boy statue at the American Sign Museum in Camp Washington.
A Frisch's Big Boy statue at the American Sign Museum in Camp Washington.

Frisch’s Big Boy has shuttered at least three Greater Cincinnati locations this week with store officials padlocking doors and posting “permanently closed” signs.

The new closures are only the latest wave, with the iconic local eatery cutting more than 40 restaurants, or one third of its total locations, since it was acquired by an Atlanta-based investment firm in 2015.

Frisch’s officials were not immediately available for comment, nor were representatives of NRD Capital Partners, the private equity firm that bought out the chain for $175 million.

The latest closures are:

  • 4016 Dixie Highway, Erlanger

  • 1575 Galbraith Road, Cincinnati

  • 4645 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati

Enquirer journalists went to each location Wednesday morning to confirm the closures.

Frisch's has seen a number of changes and confronted industry turmoil since it changed ownership.

In 2022, Frisch's hired a new CEO James Walker to steady operations after the company was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Walnut Hills-based company still boasted more than 100 locations at the time. The company's web site shows 79 restaurants now.

In the years after the takeover, Frisch's overhauled menu offerings,  modernized (and slimmed down) the iconic Big Boy mascot and updated the look of restaurants with a more open design. The company also reversed a 2013 switch from Coke to Pepsi products.

The Enquirer will update this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Frisch's Big Boy closes three restaurants in Cincinnati and NKY

