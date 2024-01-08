Frist family's Nashville mansion sells for $32M, could be 'most expensive deal in state history'

One of Nashville's most expensive homes appears to be off the market, potentially setting a state record.

The $32 million Belle Meade home sale was brokered by Fridrich & Clark Realty, listing agent Steve Fridrich told The Tennessean. Built by HCA Healthcare co-founder Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., the property sits on a 50-acre parcel and has been on the market since early 2022 when it went up for sale for $50 million. About a year later it was listed for $40 million, according to property listings.

The sale, currently under contract, marks the most expensive deal in state history, listing agent Steve Fridrich said.

"This is one of the most exceptional properties in Middle Tennessee," Fridrich said. "The home's unmatched craftsmanship, thoughtful design detail and luxury finishes coupled with its location and surrounding acreage make it extremely unique."

The buyer, represented by Christy Reed, also of Fridrich & Clark Realty, is Christopher R. Redlich Jr. of California.

The original 2022 listing of the property included a total of 59 acres, about nine of which was a subdivided, undeveloped lot. The 2023 listing of the property for $40 million and the subsequent sale did not include this separate parcel, which the Frist family has decided to keep.

The five-bedroom home is around 20,000 square feet and was built in 2001. Frist bought the property in 1993 for $2.2 million, property records show.

New York-based Ferguson & Shamamian Architects designed the brick Classical Revival home with elegant columns framing the grand main entrance. There are six full and four half-bathrooms, nine fireplaces, a swimming pool and a guest house.

The palatial estate also features a tennis court, gazebo, large patio area and sprawling lawns. The interior includes a grand living room with exposed wooden beams and a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace. There is also a large library and formal dining room.

Who lives at 1304 Chickering Road?

The sprawling Belle Meade estate is the home of Frist, who built his hospital company from the ground up and is now worth an estimated $22.6 billion, according to Forbes Magazine.

He lived there with his wife Patricia, who died in 2021. She helped found HCA and is known for her philanthropy. Fridrich said Frist plans to move out when the deal is finalized.

HCA is now the largest hospital chain in the country, spanning more than 180 health centers. Frist is also known for his foundation, a philanthropic organization that benefits nonprofits in Nashville, including the Frist Art Museum.

