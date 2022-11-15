FRNT Financial Confirms No Direct And Material Exposure to FTX or Alameda

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTC: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, announces it has not been materially impacted by the FTX and Alameda bankruptcies and unwinds.The company has no direct exposure to FTX, Alameda or any of its subsidiaries. FRNT's treasury is experiencing volatility in line with historical precedent and the company's financial standing has not been materially impacted in November.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates 5 synergistic business lines including deliverable trading services, institutional structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory and consulting, and principal investments & trading. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

