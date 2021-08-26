U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.00
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,331.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,334.25
    -30.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.90
    -4.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -0.53 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9920
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,910.29
    -1,433.84 (-2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.68
    -29.85 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,719.85
    -4.95 (-0.02%)
     

FRO - Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frontline Ltd.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

Highlights

  • Net loss of $26.6 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted net loss of $23.2 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Reported total operating revenues of $170.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the second quarter of 2021 were $15,000, $11,000 and $10,600 per day, respectively.

  • For the third quarter of 2021, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $14,000 contracted for 70% of vessel days for VLCCs, $9,800 contracted for 64% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $11,800 contracted for 63% of vessel days for LR2 tankers. We expect the spot TCEs for the full third quarter of 2021 to be lower than the TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days at the end of the third quarter as well as current freight rates.

  • Entered into an agreement in May 2021 for the acquisition through resale of six scrubber fitted, latest generation ECO-type VLCC newbuilding contracts currently under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (“HHI”) shipyard in South Korea. The vessels are scheduled to deliver during 2022 starting in the first quarter.

  • Entered into agreement in June 2021 to acquire two scrubber fitted, latest generation ECO-type VLCCs built in 2019 at the HHI shipyard in South Korea. The vessels are scheduled to deliver during the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Obtained financing commitments for three senior secured term loan facilities in August 2021 in a total amount of up to $247.0 million to partially finance the acquisition of the two VLCCs built in 2019 and two of the six VLCC newbuilding contracts, which are subject to final documentation.

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:

“The tanker markets remained challenging throughout the second quarter of 2021, even though most energy related commodities and shipping markets saw a firm upswing in demand and prices. Soft tanker markets did catch up with Frontline this quarter, but with our modern fleet, cost-efficient and agile operating model we continued to yield returns above key benchmarks. Oil demand is recovering firmly in the U.S. and Europe, and with relatively high vaccination rates, the spread of the Delta variant has had a limited impact on oil demand recovery in these regions. In Asia however the pace of the recovery is more clouded as countries again move in to lock-downs. The fundamentals of the tanker market continue to be encouraging, and even more pronounced now as orderbooks are being filled with vessels catering for trades other than oil and refined products. Looking at key market indices for tankers, and the fleet average age and composition, we believe that we are now in a situation where a significant portion of the fleet is experiencing negative freight rates. This is not sustainable. Frontline has faced markets like these before, and we continue to position ourselves towards what we believe will be a firm recovery as global markets continues to regain lost ground.”

Inger M. Klemp, Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Management AS, added:

“We are very pleased to have secured financing commitments in a total amount of up to $247.0 million on highly attractive terms to partially finance four of our newly acquired VLCCs. Through this financing we extend our bank group, reduce our borrowing cost and industry leading cash break even rates and maximize potential cash flow per share after debt service costs.”

Average daily time charter equivalents ("TCEs")1

($ per day)

Spot TCE

Spot TCE estimates

% Covered

Estimated average daily cash BE rates for the remainder of the year

2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

2020

Q3 2021

2021

VLCC

17,100

15,000

19,000

17,200

54,500

14,000

70%

21,800

SMAX

13,100

11,000

15,200

9,800

35,600

9,800

64%

17,500

LR2

11,200

10,600

12,000

12,500

23,400

11,800

63%

15,400

The estimated average daily cash breakeven rates are the daily TCE rates our vessels must earn in order to cover operating expenses including dry docks, repayments of loans, interest on loans, bareboat hire, time charter hire and net general and administrative expenses for the remainder of the year.

Spot estimates are provided on a load-to-discharge basis, whereby the Company recognizes revenues over time ratably from commencement of cargo loading until completion of discharge of cargo. The rates reported are for all contracted days up until the last contracted discharge of cargo for each vessel in the quarter. The actual rates to be earned in the third quarter of 2021 will depend on the number of additional days that we can contract, and more importantly the number of additional days that each vessel is laden. Therefore, a high number of ballast days at the end of the quarter will limit the amount of additional revenues to be booked on a load-to-discharge basis. Ballast days are days when a vessel is sailing without cargo and therefore we are unable to recognize revenues. Furthermore, when a vessel remains uncontracted at the end of the quarter, the Company will recognize certain costs during the uncontracted days up until the end of the period, whereas if a vessel is contracted, then certain costs can be deferred and recognized over the load-to-discharge period.

The recognition of revenues on a load-to-discharge basis results in revenues being recognized over fewer days, but at a higher rate for those days. Over the life of a voyage there is no difference in the total revenues and costs to be recognized as compared to a discharge-to-discharge basis.

When expressing TCE per day the Company uses the total available days, net of off hire days and not just the number of days the vessel is laden.

The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 25, 2021

Ola Lorentzon - Chairman and Director
John Fredriksen - Director
Tor Svelland - Director
James O'Shaughnessy - Director

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 37

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76


Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Frontline Ltd. and its subsidiaries, or the Company, desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. This report and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. When used in this document, the words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in the supply and demand for vessels comparable to ours, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, our ability to obtain financing and comply with the restrictions and other covenants in our financing arrangements, availability of skilled workers and the related labor costs, compliance with governmental, tax, environmental and safety regulation, any non-compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 (FCPA) or other applicable regulations relating to bribery, general economic conditions and conditions in the oil industry, effects of new products and new technology in our industry, the failure of counter parties to fully perform their contracts with us, our dependence on key personnel, adequacy of insurance coverage, our ability to obtain indemnities from customers, changes in laws, treaties or regulations, the volatility of the price of our ordinary shares; our incorporation under the laws of Bermuda and the different rights to relief that may be available compared to other countries, including the United States, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Commission.

We caution readers of this report not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are no guarantee of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



1 This press release describes Time Charter Equivalent earnings and related per day amounts, which are not measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP (“non-GAAP”). See Appendix 1 for a full description of the measures and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.