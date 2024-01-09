Froedtert Hospital plans to expand by adding nine-story patient tower in Wauwatosa

Froedtert Hospital is planning an expansion expected to open in 2027.

Froedtert Hospital is planning a hospital expansion expected to open in 2027 that would involve construction of a nine-story patient tower at the hospital's main entrance, the health system announced on Tuesday.

The expansion, if approved by Wauwatosa officials, would include a 225,000-square-foot tower with inpatient care floors, a new main lobby expansion and a bridge connector to a parking structure currently under construction, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The tower would be situated where the main entrance of the hospital is located on North North 92nd Street and West Doyne Avenue, the release says. Construction is expected to begin in the summer.

“The new tower is part of our acute care strategy aimed at addressing capacity issues and capability for new growth," said Eric L. Conley, president of the south region of Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc. and president of Froedtert Hospital.

“This expansion will allow us to meet the growing need for our services throughout the region.”

Wauwatosa’s Design Review Board will review plans at its Jan. 18 meeting, the release said.

Froedtert Hospital is working with Cannon Design on facility design considerations. Mortenson Construction will serve as general contractor for the project, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Froedtert Hospital plans to add nine-story patient tower in Wauwatosa