Froedtert to open a clinic in Shorewood in summer 2024 for Milwaukee's east side and north shore residents

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin plans to open a primary care clinic in Shorewood next summer, part of a growing network of primary care offices run by the health system.

The clinic, which requires approval by the Shorewood Plan Commission, would be located at 1901 Capitol Drive in Shorewood and would serve primarily residents of Milwaukee's east side and north shore, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The 7,000-square-foot facility would include 13 exam rooms and an on-site laboratory, according to the release. The location was selected to expand access to care and add convenience for Milwaukee's east side and north shore residents, the release says.

The clinic is one of a few that Froedtert has either opened in the last year or has planned.

This summer, Froedtert opened a new primary care office on Milwaukee's south side, Forest Home Health Center, that also houses a residency program for training family medicine doctors. That clinic, at 1316 W. Forest Home Ave., is meant to improve access to preventive care for the largely Hispanic community in the area and, with the residency program, to train more family medicine physicians in the Froedtert & MCW network, a June news release from Froedtert said.

Froedtert is also planning to open a primary care clinic on Milwaukee's east side, at 2071 N. Summit Ave., according to records filed with the city's Department of Neighborhood Services.

The east-side clinic has not been formally announced by Froedtert, but renderings of the finished clinic filed with the city show the Froedtert & MCW network on the clinic's signage. The city Board of Zoning Appeals is expected to review a request on Thursday that was made by the project's developer for a special-use permit to operate the site as a health clinic.

It is unclear when that clinic would be opened.

Froedtert has two other primary care offices within Milwaukee's city limits: the McKinley Health Center, at 1271 N. Sixth St., in downtown Milwaukee, and the Good Hope Health Center, at 7208 N. 76th St., on the city's northwest side. Most of its other primary care offices, more than a dozen, are located in Milwaukee's suburbs and the outlying metro.

