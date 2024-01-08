Froedtert's first footprint in Fond du Lac is open. What to know about the east-side clinic.

FOND DU LAC — Froedtert Health has a new clinic on the east side of Johnson Street.

A temporary clinic is open at 889 E. Johnson St., in the former C.D. Smith building, for primary care services as construction progresses on a permanent clinic at 1081 E. Johnson St., near Festival Foods.

Expected to open later this year, the permanent space will include lab services and a dedicated space for imaging in addition to primary care services, according to Froedtert Health Senior Media Relations Specialist Susie Falk.

In October 2022, Froedtert and ThedaCare announced a joint venture to build hospitals in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh, which will both include emergency, pharmacy, inpatient and outpatient services.

Fond du Lac's campus is under construction at 755 W. Johnson St. on the former Younkers property at Forest Mall.

Sign up for local business news with our new Fond du Lac Streetwise newsletter

The two medical providers also announced a merger last April, which was finalized in December.

For more about the Fond du Lac East Johnson Clinic, visit froedtert.com or call 920-367-6700.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Froedtert opens temporary clinic on Fond du Lac's east side