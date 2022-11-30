U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.41
    -6.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,699.02
    -153.51 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,016.67
    +32.89 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.76
    -11.79 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    +2.08 (+2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.37 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7700
    +0.0220 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1944
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4150
    +0.7810 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,774.68
    +381.32 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.08
    -2.62 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

FROG® HOT TUB CARTRIDGES ARE NOW RECYCLABLE

·2 min read

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empty FROG® hot tub Cartridges are now recyclable. Once collected and processed into raw material, they will be made into useful items that everyone can enjoy.

FROG and TerraCycle make recycling easy.
FROG and TerraCycle make recycling easy.

"FROG® HOT TUB CARTRIDGES ARE NOW RECYCLABLE"

King Technology, makers of FROG sanitizing products for residential hot tubs, is partnering with TerraCycle®, a global recycler known for "recycling the unrecyclable."

"We're very excited about this program," Jackie Rieck, director of marketing for King Technology stated. "It's the first of its kind in the industry and we hope it will lead the way to more sustainability in our industry."

FROG hot tub Cartridges are prefilled, which makes hot tub water care easy. People don't have to measure anything, they simply open the package and insert the Cartridges into their hot tub system according to package directions. In addition to ease of use, prefilled Cartridges keep potentially hazardous contents away from contact with people.

Because the hot tub industry's sanitizing products come in plastic containers or pouches that contain chlorine or bromine, they are typically not accepted through local recycling services.

However, a partnership with TerraCycle makes recycling easy. Retailers of FROG hot tub products can sign up to participate in the FROG Recycle program. When they do, they put a dedicated Recycle box, TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box™, in their store. Their customers put empty FROG hot tub Cartridges into the box. This increases store traffic for retailers who participate in the program while enhancing customers' experience with an exciting new recycling program.

When the Recycle box is full, it's shipped to TerraCycle. TerraCycle operates dozens of Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in 21 countries and handles hundreds of different waste streams. When the empty Cartridges are received at TerraCycle's MRF's, they're processed into usable raw material and transformed into common, useful products like park benches, picnic tables, outdoor chairs, decking, and railroad ties.

"This easy all-in-one solution will help protect the environment and make a positive impact on the next generation of consumers," states Alex King, regional sales manager, King Technology.

The FROG Recycle program launched at the International Pool | Spa | Deck Expo in Las Vegas the week of November 14, where hot tub store owners responded enthusiastically.

This is a new program, one they most likely had not heard of previously and a never before tried program for the hot tub industry.

"This will be attractive to our customers and show that we're trying to help the environment by reducing plastic waste," stated Jake & Kristen Durfee, from Backyards & Billiards, in Colorado.

For more information contact Alex Granlund at 952-646-4339.

Frogproducts.com

FROG Hot Tub boxes are now recyclable
FROG Hot Tub boxes are now recyclable
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frog-hot-tub-cartridges-are-now-recyclable-301690534.html

SOURCE King Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Carbon Dioxide Could Be a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Opportunity for These Oil Stocks

    Burning fossil fuels emits a significant amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which impacts the environment. While carbon dioxide is a big problem for the oil and gas industry, many energy companies are starting to see an opportunity. Oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) estimates that capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground (i.e., carbon capture and storage, or CCS) could become a $4 trillion market by 2050.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Big Oil Is Betting Big Money on This Renewable Fuel

    Oil giants Chevron (NYSE: CVX), BP (NYSE: BP), and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) can see the writing on the proverbial wall. The global economy is shifting fuel sources from carbon dioxide-spewing fossil fuels to lower-carbon alternatives. Oil producers know they can't beat back this change, so they're joining in by investing in lower-carbon fuel sources.

  • Eni Weighs Takeover of $5 Billion Carlyle-Backed Explorer Neptune

    (Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a rare upstream acquisition by a European major amid the broader industry shift to renewables.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stu

  • 12 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis on climate change stocks and more, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. If there’s one global crisis […]

  • 15 Most Polluting Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the fifteen most polluting companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Most Polluting Companies in the World. Global warming is one of the most pressing challenges faced by the world today. Greenhouse gas emissions, an ugly consequence of the cost of […]

  • Top Energy Stocks

    Energy companies have mostly fared well in 2022, a year marked by war in Ukraine that brought disruption and price volatility. Topping the list are value standouts PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), top growth shares Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) and Phillips 66 (PSX), and high-return-momentum plays Oriental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) and Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL). Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February initially drove oil and gas prices higher.

  • Denison Announces Completion of Wheeler River EIS Conformity Review and Commencement of Technical Review

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has completed its conformity review of the draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") submitted for the proposed in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mine and processing plant (the "Project") planned for Denison's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River"). The CNSC determined that the draft EIS met the requirements for the advancement

  • As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?

    Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.

  • EQT's Toby Rice: Increasing natural gas production key to solving climate problem

    Adding 50 rigs will mean increased production in Appalachia, creating jobs and boosting the economy as well as industries in the region like manufacturing.

  • 'Necessary evil': France refires coal plant amid energy woes

    The plant in the northeastern town of Saint-Avold indeed halted coal production as scheduled earlier this year — but not for long. The energy crisis across Europe unleashed by Russia’s war in Ukraine has paved the way for coal’s comeback in some regions, to the dismay of politicians and activists who warn this endangers climate goals, the climate itself and public health. “Working here we know the negative impact of the coal plant, but nonetheless we see it as a necessary evil," said shift supervisor Thomas About at the Emile-Huchet Power Plant in Saint-Avold.

  • The Best Cleaning Tips We Learned From Our Grandmothers

    Grandma knows best, especially when it comes to keeping a tidy home.

  • Wild horses of Canada: How they survive harsh weather conditions

    Horses have been in Canada since 1665.

  • Off-Grid Charging Stations Could Prove Vital as Electric Vehicles Become More Popular

    The battery-powered chargers have some advantages over those connected to the grid.

  • US to Auction Almost 1 Million Acres Off Alaska for Oil Drilling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to offer hundreds of thousands of acres off the coast of Alaska for new oil and gas drilling next month, a sale mandated in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act to win the support of holdout West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak

  • Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

    Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.

  • New Yorkers Face Sharp Increase in Winter Electricity Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers face a sharp rise in electricity bills this winter as Russia’s war in Ukraine and a rebound in local demand boosts prices of natural gas, according to the state’s power grid operator.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWholesale electricit

  • EVs Only Displaced 2 Days Worth of Gas Consumption Over the Last Decade

    Electric vehicles may seem like the future, but it’s a future that is still a far way off, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Lab covering the affect of EVs over the last decade.

  • Winter Storm Warning for Thursday Nov. 30

    Winter Storm Warning for Thursday Nov. 30

  • Opinion: Maybe Canada should be getting climate reparations

    Poorer countries could very well owe compensation to the developed economies