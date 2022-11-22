Fromage Frais and Quark Market is Estimated to Attain CAGR of 2.7% to Reach a Revenue of US$ 12.54 Bn in 2023 and is Anticipated to Reach US$ 16.37 Bn by year 2033-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Europe region is anticipated to lead the fromage frais and quark market during the forecast period. Supermarket/hypermarket is the prevailing circulation channel for Fromage Frais and Quark items owing to large number of items being offered by these outlets

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fromage frais and quark market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the fromage frais and quark market is US$ 12.54 Bn in 2023. The value of the fromage frais and quark market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 16.37 Bn by the year 2033.



The proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialised stores around the world has led to a rise in organised retail. Manufacturers rely heavily on large, organised merchants to sell their fromage frais products in packaging. Customers can easily acquire dairy products like Fromage quark via the supermarket as it is the primary distribution channel for these items. The growing middle class, rising standard of living, and more urbanisation in developing economies like India are driving greater demand for supermarkets. Because of this, supermarkets are expanding, and consumers are buying more fromage frais.

Producers in the fromage frais and quark market may have difficulties as a result of disruptions to the supply chain caused by global lockdowns in 2020 and the extended limitations in 2021. There is expected to always be a lot of pressure on vendor profit margins from intense competition, pricing issues, and fickle customers. In addition, the fromage frais and quark market could be stunted by the ever-changing cost of its primary inputs.

Due to its widespread renown in foreign markets, Europe is home to the highest share of Fromage Frais sales. The nutritional and functional qualities of dairy proteins motivate the introduction of new products. Example: a packed food item that includes both quark and Fromage Frais, which is great for a quick breakfast or snack on the go.

Key Takeaways

Over the projection period of 2022-2032, it is expected that plain fromage frais would post the highest CAGR (at 5.2%).

In terms of sales, 50% of the fromage frais and quark marke t in Europe came from that region in 2022.

Quark Consumer demand for high-protein dairy products with reduced fat and salt content is a key factor in the industry's expansion.

In 2022, the supermarket/hypermarket sector was expected to account for almost 60% of the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Due to both domestic and international competition, prices in this industry tend to be low. Nestlé SA, First Milk Limited, Arla Foods, Müller Group, Barambah Organics Pty Ltd, Lactalis, Savencia SA, Tesco Plc, General Mills Inc., and Frischli Milchwerke GmbH are among the fromage frais and quark market's most prominent players. These businesses take part in mergers and acquisitions and continually develop new products.

Recent Developments

The Kraft Heinz Company's Breakstone's, Knudsen, Cracker Barrel, and Breakstone's licence to use the Kraft Brand in grated, natural, and flavoured cheese was acquired by Lactaclis Group (Lactalis) in November 2021. This business unit is now known as Lactalis Heritage Dairy. With this purchase, the company hopes to further solidify its position as a global leader in the industry.

First Milk and Ornua Foods UK entered a partnership in April 2022 with the intention of providing high-quality, sustainably produced cheese to British merchants. Both companies would continue to supply British cheddar and other dairy-based goods to Ornua Foods UK.

To aid in the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, food and beverage giant Nestlé said in September 2021 that it would spend CHF 1.2 billion over the following five years to promote regenerative agriculture across the company's manufacturing line. Nestlé's project would provide the groundwork for future sustainable food production and help the company meet its climate goals.

