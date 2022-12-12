U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.75
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,498.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,563.50
    -6.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    -10.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8790
    +0.3290 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,933.89
    -233.55 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.52
    -9.72 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

New Front in ECB’s Inflation Battle to Bring Bargaining on Rates

Jana Randow and Alexander Weber
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The opening of a new front in the European Central Bank’s fight with runaway inflation will bring with it bargaining over the path for interest rates — resulting in a potentially smaller hike this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Alongside its decision on borrowing costs, the ECB is set to announce how it plans to unwind €5 trillion ($5.3 trillion) of bonds purchased during past stimulus pushes, adding more bite to the 200 basis points of rate increases to date.

Hawks on the 25-member Governing Council are eager to commence the process, called quantitative tightening. Their dovish colleagues, who fret about an impending recession, may use that determination as leverage to secure more modest rate moves. Economists predict a half-point step on Thursday after 75 basis-point increments at each of the last two meetings.

It wouldn’t be the first such compromise. As recently as July, the ECB unveiled a bigger-than-expected rate increase while presenting a new tool to calm the bond markets of indebted euro-zone nations as monetary aid is withdrawn.

The stakes now are higher. While inflation may be peaking, the deposit rate, at 1.5%, is approaching levels that risk further damage to the fragile economy. What’s more, QT is uncharted territory for both the ECB and European markets.

“Lately, the more hawkish faction of the Governing Council has been less strident in seeking a harsher tightening,” said Birgit Henseler, a strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. “In return for what’s likely to be a less aggressive rate hike, the policymakers may well decide to stop the full reinvestment of cash flows under the Asset Purchase Program with effect from March.”

Lithuania’s Gediminas Simkus and Latvia’s Martins Kazaks, two of this year’s most outspoken ECB hawks, have left the door open for a smaller rate move, hinting at a tradeoff between balance-sheet reduction and the pace of hikes.

If the range of instruments is broadened, “then perhaps the rate increase can step down at some point,” Kazaks said in November.

France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said openly that he prefers a half-point increase. Chief Economist Philip Lane has signaled a similar view, saying “a lot has been done already” and the “starting point is different now.”

After December, economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict another 50 basis-point hike in February — taking the deposit rate to a 2.5% peak. They see the ECB starting to offload bonds under QT in the first quarter.

Exactly how that will happen isn’t entirely clear, beyond a preference by a broad majority of officials for allowing maturing debt to roll off, rather than implementing outright sales. President Christine Lagarde has pledged a “measured and predictable” approach.

But it’s the precise design of QT — particularly its timing and speed — where the room for conflict is largest. The experience of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England offers only limited guidance as the ECB needs a strategy that will work across a bloc of 19 — soon to be 20 — divergent countries.

Despite a push by Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel to fully halt reinvestments of maturing debt under the APP by March, caution appears to be the watchword.

Even his hawkish colleague Klaas Knot from the Netherlands, for instance, wants an “early but partial stop to reinvestments, to test the waters before calibrating the ultimate pace of the rolloff.”

Much will depend on how the economy withstands the winter energy squeeze. Fresh forecasts this week will offer pointers on how households and firms may cope. But the high uncertainty that persists may assuage even the toughest policymakers.

“Lots of criticism from the hawks was based on quantitative easing,” said Martin Wolburg, an economist at Generali Investments. “Embarking on QT will address some of their concerns. They’ll put more emphasis on this and adopt a more relaxed stance on rates.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Nears Deal on Landmark Carbon Levy as Trade Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Parliament and member states aim to reach a tentative deal on putting a carbon price on imported goods coming from third countries, giving the bloc a powerful tool to shield its industry during an unprecedented green transition while helping deter pollution in other parts of the world.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Me

  • Americana, Luberef IPO Managers Set to Share $74 Million in Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC are set to share about a combined $74.3 million in fees for working on the IPOs of Americana Restaurants International Plc and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Rus

  • Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources

    Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. In what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in more than a year and a half, Zeekr is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion, two of the sources said. The plans come as the brand, which competes with Tesla Inc and Chinese peer Nio Inc, sets its sights on marketing its 001 crossover - its first and only model - in Europe next year.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Rated Stocks Could Shine in 2023

    As we head into the final stretch of 2022, with less than three weeks until we turn the page to 2023, the markets and the economy are sending a series of mixed signals. Stocks have leveled out somewhat over the past month, with reduced volatility compared to the previous six months. At the same time, investors must consider the economic signals – especially persistently high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. It’s a difficult environment for ma

  • Why Indonesia’s Financial Revamp Has Market on Edge: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is set to enact sweeping changes to its financial sector regulation as soon as this week, after two years of thwarted attempts and market pushback. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet t

  • India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report

    Tata Group's Infiniti Retail, which runs the consumer electronics store chain Croma, will be an Apple-authorised reseller and set up stores at shopping malls, high-street and neighbourhood locations, the report said. Tata has begun talks with premium malls and high streets and the lease terms include details of brands and stores that cannot be opened near these outlets, a retail consultant aware of the matter told the publication. Apple and Tata Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' calls and emails seeking comment.

  • Retail Investors Clash With Pros Over Best Stock Trade Before the Fed Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting — and in a year when many didn’t make the right calls — professional investors and do-it-yourselfers are sharply divided over the best way to position ahead of the central bank’s rate decision on Dec. 14.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPuti

  • Economic weakness ‘not showing up in leisure travel,’ Travel + Leisure CEO says

    Leisure travel bookings continue to take off despite economists factoring in recession risks for next year.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Possible bearish signals as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insiders disposed of US$153m worth of stock

    In the last year, many NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gets Ready For Inflation, Federal Reserve Tests; 2 Big Possible Takeovers

    The market rally faces big tests with the upcoming CPI inflation report and Federal Reserve meeting. Here's what to do.

  • Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

    Investors who bet on a decline in the electric vehicle maker's stock price in the short term have won the jackpot.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A bull market will eventually replace this bear market. While it's a fool's errand to try to time the market, it's still a good idea to prepare for the next upswing by owning stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from a shift in market sentiment and a macroeconomic tailwind. Below are three top stocks that look ready to soar in the next bull market, and I'd feel comfortable owning any of them in an extended bear market as well.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present our list of 11 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the top 5 Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy Now. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) are some of the most undervalued Canadian stocks to buy now according […]

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Investors should always remain aware of their risk tolerance, which becomes increasingly important as your position sizes grow and the stakes become larger. Technology conglomerate Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominates the internet; its Google search engine conducts 92% of the world's internet searches, a fantastic stat because it shows that no company on earth has been able to set up a notable competitor in any market. Alphabet generates tons of profitable revenue by selling ads to its internet audience; the company's done $282 billion in revenue over the past year, and $62 billion of that (22%) becomes free cash flow, profits that Alphabet can add to its financial war chest.