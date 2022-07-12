U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Front’s Mathilde Collin and Mural’s Adriana Roche will discuss how to manage a distributed workforce at Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

What does the future of work look like in a (quasi) post-pandemic world? That’s a question all companies — from startups to major corporations — are asking as they consider how to distribute and manage their workforces in 2022 and beyond.

Airbnb, for example, chose a live anywhere, work anywhere policy, while Twitter has gone hybrid. Distributed work comes with challenges and, as Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal noted, “Anyone who has joined a meeting remotely while others are in a conference room knows this pain.”

Whatever course startups choose, they will have more remote staff than ever before. That’s why we’re excited to announce that Mathilde Collin, co-founder and CEO at Front, and Adriana Roche, chief people officer at Mural, will tackle this topic on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18-20 in San Francisco.

In a session called How To Manage Staff In A Remote, Asynchronous Reality, Collin and Roche will identify the various challenges and help founders understand how to manage remote staffers. They’ll talk about what does and doesn’t work when it comes to maintaining a productive distributed workforce.

This is a challenging, timely topic and, like you, we have lots of questions. Here’s more information about the two women we invited to provide the answers.

Mathilde Collin, co-founder and CEO at Front, a customer communication platform, is known for her values-driven leadership style and for championing top-down radical transparency. Since founding the company in 2014, Collin has raised more than $138 million in venture capital funding, including a $65 million Series D round last month.

Collin mentors aspiring entrepreneurs through All Raise’s Female Founders Office Hours and the Pioneer Fund. She has been recognized in Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2019, Inc Magazine’s Female Founders 100 2019, and Forbes 30 Under 30: Enterprise Tech 2017.

Adriana Roche is the chief people officer at Mural, a collaborative intelligence company with more than 900 people working remotely across 29 countries. She leads a team responsible for recruiting, growth and team member development.

Prior to Mural, Roche served as vice president of people and places at Segment, where she led a team that, over the course of nearly five years, increased the company’s headcount tenfold and earned Segment multiple awards as a best place to work.

Previously, Roche held recruiting positions at Google, Salesforce and Dropbox, where she managed distributed SaaS teams undergoing a steep growth curve. She is fluent in English, Spanish and French and holds a master’s degree in organizational psychology from NYU.

TechCrunch Disrupt is back in person on October 18-20 in San Francisco. Early action equals bigger savings. Buy your pass now and save up to $1,300. Student, government and nonprofit passes are available for just $195. Prices increase July 29.

