Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Appoints Two New Directors

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporate is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan Wykes and Ms. Allison Martin as Directors of the Corporation. Mr. Wykes and Ms. Martin have been appointed to replace one vacancy and one retiring Director and will stand for election, by the shareholders, at the Annual General Meeting in June 2022.

Ryan Wykes is a Managing Partner at The Spring Team, based out of Toronto, Ontario. He has worked to build one of Toronto's top real estate teams from the ground up, by setting KPI's and strategy goals for a team of Mortgage Agents, Operations, and Marketing. Ryan has vast experience as a Real Estate Broker with Re/Max and as SVP of Sales for Property.ca.

Mr. Wykes graduated with awards and honours from McMaster University in 2004 with a B.Comm Marketing Degree. To further his education, Mr. Wykes attained his MBA in Marketing from Sejong/Syracuse University in 2008.

Allison Martin is the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, EMEA with AIG Insurance Group, based out of Toronto, Ontario. Allison has worked with the EMEA CEO to design, implement, and measure a corporate communications programme across the 29 EMEA countries, and has a deep knowledge and understanding of global marketing and sales strategies.

Ms. Martin graduated from McMaster University in 2001 with from the Bachelor of Arts Program in Sociology, followed by an MBA from the Lausanne Business School in Switzerland.

Frontenac has assets under management of over $214,000,000.00. Investors pool their funds and invest in mortgages on real property. Frontenac is a prospectus product that is managed by W. A. Robinson Asset Management Ltd. Frontenac's website is located at www.robinsonsgroup.com.

