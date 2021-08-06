Frontier Airlines Announces Employee Vaccine Policy Effective Oct. 1

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC), a leader in health measures throughout the pandemic, today announced a policy for all direct employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021. The latest action comes as COVID-19 cases – specifically of the Delta variant – have rapidly increased throughout the U.S.

“As we continue to watch the rapid increase of new COVID-19 cases across the United States caused by the Delta variant, I am concerned for the well-being of our team members, their families and friends,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “Safety is of the utmost importance at Frontier and we need to take every step possible for us to keep our teams safe, protect the operation and protect our passengers. The time has come to do what we can to help put an end to COVID-19.”

Frontier employees that choose not to or are unable to get vaccinated will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a regular basis. Frontier recognizes the value its union leaders provide and invites them to work with airline leadership to establish testing protocols that work for employees, their health and the overall safety of the workforce.

Frontier has been at the forefront of health safety throughout the pandemic and implemented an employee mask requirement in April 2020, followed by a requirement that all passengers wear masks less than a month later. Additionally, in early 2020, the airline enhanced onboard cleaning utilizing fogging technology and added a health acknowledgement affirming customers understand COVID-19 protocols and have not been recently exposed to the virus or experienced known symptoms. A vaccination policy is a clear next step for the airline as it remains committed to the health and safety of all passengers and crew members.

“The good news is that the vast majority of our employees have already taken this important step and have gotten vaccinated,” Biffle added. “I hope the step we’re announcing today will further increase the percentage of our workforce that’s fully vaccinated.”

Frontier is also encouraging customers to get vaccinated with an update to its popular Friends Fly Free program, now Friends With Vaccines Fly Free, plus, the airline is enticing consumers to fly with an additional 10,000 bonus Miles when booking by Aug. 31. Learn more at https://www.flyfrontier.com/myfrontier/frontier-miles?mobile=true and https://www.flyfrontier.com/friends-fly-free/.



