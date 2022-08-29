Frontier College appoints Mélanie Valcin as new President and Chief Executive Officer

Frontier College

Mélanie Valcin

Frontier College, Canada’s charitable literacy organization, today announced the appointment of Mélanie Valcin as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mélanie has been with Frontier College for nearly 20 years, starting as Regional Manager for Quebec and Nunavut, and serving most recently as Vice President, Programs and Impact.

Prior to joining Frontier College, Mélanie worked in community education for the Red Cross in Canada, coordinated international exchange programs with Monash University in Australia and served for the United Nations Development Fund for Women in Mexico City.

Mélanie represents Frontier College in several national networks, namely in the National Associations Active in Criminal Justice and the Read On Canada! Coalition. She currently sits on the board of directors of Le Devoir, a prominent daily newspaper. In 2022, she was named Black Changemaker by the CBC. She is also part of Montreal’s Groupe des Trente, which aims at promoting diversity in governance.

“Mélanie is just the person for Frontier College as we move forward with our ambitious agenda to increase literacy in Canada,” said Suzanne Anton, Chair, Frontier College Board of Directors. “She is a trilingual, respected leader, committed to creating collaborative work environments and rallying all stakeholders around our common cause. We are all looking forward to this next chapter and to working with Mélanie to carry on the impactful work of Frontier College.”



Mélanie was selected following an extensive executive search process conducted by a search firm and led by a committee of the Board. She will formally assume the CEO post on September 1, 2022.

About Frontier College

Frontier College is a national charitable literacy organization, established in 1899 on the belief that literacy is a right. We work with volunteers, partners, and communities to ensure that everyone has access to effective, literacy-based learning. This year, nearly 25,000 children, youth, and adults participate in our free programs in more than 200 communities throughout the country. For more information about Frontier College visit frontiercollege.ca

