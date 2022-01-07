U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.54
    -10.51 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,318.77
    +82.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,968.42
    -112.44 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.54
    -10.83 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    -0.64 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0500 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,833.02
    -1,220.64 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.64
    +1.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Frontier.cool to Launch the World's First Arm-based Fabric Meta MPSoC With E-Elements at CES 2022

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier.cool, the world's largest cloud solution for rapid fabric digitization at scale, announced on Dec. 22 that it would reveal the world's first FPGA-based MPSoC (multiprocessor system on a chip) for the textile industry — based on FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) hardware acceleration — at the Consumer Electronics Show held in January 2022.

Frontier&#39;s unique process converts physical fabric into 4D-ready digital material, thus allowing virtual apparel to be designed directly from real-world textile fabrics &#x002014; expanding the benefits of virtual fashion and powering up the whole value chain.
Frontier's unique process converts physical fabric into 4D-ready digital material, thus allowing virtual apparel to be designed directly from real-world textile fabrics — expanding the benefits of virtual fashion and powering up the whole value chain.

The Fabric Meta Chip is a "dream team" collaboration between Frontier.cool and E-Elements — the single-chip solutions experts. What's more, the Fabric Meta MPSoC uses Xilinx Zynq FPGAs with Arm processor architecture.

The Fabric Meta MPSoC was developed to convert physical fabric into digital material, thus allowing virtual apparel to be designed directly from real-world textile fabrics — expanding the benefits of virtual fashion and powering up the textile supply chain.

This innovative world-first can be installed in textile and garment factories and fabric manufacturers to speed up digital fabric layer computation, facilitating the connection to 3D apparel design software and enabling the representation of the physical fabric in the virtual apparel or fashion space in real-time.

Frontier realized a critical need for robust computing power for edge computing to give enhanced power and higher resolution — hence the birth of the Fabric Meta MPSoC.

The founder of Frontier.cool, Victor Chao — realizing the concept of virtual-reality integration and the fashion metaverse — stated that in the future, personalized virtual clothes worn by digital doppelgangers in the metaverse could be faithfully replicated in the real world via AI fabric computing — from the cloud to the edge. Thanks to this seismic shift, the product development process can now be achieved in the virtual world, regardless of geographical location or time limitations.

E-Elements' GM noted that the evolution of the semiconductor process to integrate heterogeneous multi-core processing units in a single chip can provide high-speed computing acceleration for various applications. In addition, AI has several diverse features that are ideal for using FPGA to provide a customized design for specific applications and to increase the added value of the entire system.

Since the fashion metaverse requires digital twins to represent virtual clothing, and virtual clothing requires digital fabrics that can be connected to 3D design software, the Fabric Meta MPSoC — which uses AI to convert physical materials into digital twins — helps the textile supply chain and virtual fashion to work together in harmony.

Frontier.cool's AI engine was developed by advanced machine learning technology to analyze 2D digital fabrics layer-by-layer and quickly generate 3D fabric layers that can be stored and downloaded as — in as little as three minutes — high fidelity 3D and 4D-ready U3M files.

The texture of the 3D material is high quality, high resolution, clear, and realistic. In fact, it is very difficult to tell the difference between the original material and the AI-generated material.

Frontier.cool, established in April 2020, is a cloud-based collaboration platform and digital fabric database for the textile and fashion industries. With artificial intelligence technology as its core, Frontier.cool facilitates the rapid digitization of textile fabrics using a standard home or office scanner. Material digitization tasks can now be carried out and scaled without the usual costly challenges and with the support of Frontier.cool's AI and machine learning technology, consistent and accurate results are delivered each and every time.

Frontier.cool's unique process enables its users to use a mid-range scanner to scan and upload materials in as little as 30 seconds.

Gone are the days of needing to buy expensive hardware or software licensing or outsourcing to a digital scanning service provider. Additionally, there's no extensive training involved either.

Frontier.cool will continue to build up the fashion metaverse with its vision, bringing higher quality, suitable, and sustainable clothing with digital power for everyone!

Frontier.cool will significantly improve the efficiency of digital fabric computing with the launch of future chips that support edge computing to enable the textile supply chain to keep up with the demands of digitization and virtual fashion — all while expanding its leading position in helping the global textile industry to go digital.

Learn more about how Frontier.cool is pioneering the digital transformation of the textile industry, and witness its powerful AI-powered, machine learning technology first hand with a live demo.

About Frontier.cool

Frontier facilitates the rapid, scalable digitization of textile fabrics using a standard home or office scanner. As a result, material digitization tasks can now be carried out and scaled without limitations. Furthermore, with the support of Frontier's AI and machine learning technology, consistent and accurate 4D-ready smart materials are delivered every time and can be integrated into PLM, ERP, and 3D design software. For more information and to set up a demo, please visit www.frontier.cool.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontiercool-to-launch-the-worlds-first-arm-based-fabric-meta-mpsoc-with-e-elements-at-ces-2022-301455346.html

SOURCE Frontier.cool Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Again on Friday

    After Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock bounced back briefly yesterday from its sell-off earlier in the week, Friday arrived with more bad news for its investors -- and that news arrived already a month stale. As Reuters just reported, the video gaming platform's Chinese app "was shut down on Dec. 8." Roblox stock is down 4.4% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.

  • Roblox Pulls Down China App

    Video gaming platform Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) pulled its Chinese app from the mainland app store, Reuters reports. Roblox cited it as part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version. In July, Roblox launched the LuoBuLesi app with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate. Roblox shut down on the app on December 8. The app now shows users a message thanking them for using the test version when they log on. Roblox's platform is known for its virtual world techn

  • Roblox takes down China app, says building another version

    U.S. video gaming platform Roblox Corp., has taken down its Chinese app that fronted its expansion efforts into the country, telling Reuters it was part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version. The LuoBuLesi app, which Roblox launched in July in partnership with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings,, was shut down on Dec. 8, disappearing from mainland app stores. The app's importance to Roblox's expansion in China was prominently discussed in the company prospectus for its New York stock exchange listing in March, which saw the gaming platform valued at nearly $30 billion.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in January

    These tech stocks should be able to take advantage of secular growth trends making them worth buying for the long haul.

  • ASML's Berlin factory fire to have limited impact on production

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Friday that a fire at its Berlin factory would have a limited impact on production this year. In a statement, ASML said that the Jan. 3 fire would not affect output or revenues for its DUV lithography systems. It said it was still determining what impact if any it would have on the delivery of its most advanced EUV systems.

  • Momentum in 5G Is Dialing Up; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    For nearly 5 years now, 5G wireless has been creeping into our network systems. Not even the corona pandemic scare could derail the expansion of the new networks – the perceived advantages are too many, too deep, to deny. For the average customer, 5G will bring far faster mobile download times, far lower latency, and consequent higher performance from wireless devices. For the tech world, 5G will enable the full exploitation of new advances in automation, mechanization, and remote operations. Fr

  • Sonos Climbs as Win Against Google Opens Path to Patent-Royalty Accord

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. rose after winning a trade agency case against Alphabet Inc.’s Google that analysts including one at Morgan Stanley say could help push the companies into an eventual agreement over patent royalties for home audio systems.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupNumber of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a RecordChina Tests Thou

  • 12 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best cloud computing stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022. Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the technology sector. According to Gartner, spending on […]

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Falling. Wall Street Wanted More Than Strong Subscriber Growth.

    T-Mobile just posted the most postpaid phone net additions in years, but shares are falling in after-hours trading because they missed analysts' expectations.

  • Piper Sandler Upgrades GitLab, Sees 45% Upside

    Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $100, suggesting a 45.2% upside. Many of the demand drivers positively impacted cybersecurity spending in 2021 remain in play as we enter 2022, Owens tells investors in a research note. Add to that a "relatively optimistic" IT spending outlook with security prioritization forecasted to continue in 2022, and the "perfect storm" for increased cybersecurity demand will sus

  • General Motors taps three Qualcomm chips to power its Ultra Cruise feature

    General Motors on Thursday said a trio of chips from Qualcomm Inc will power the "Ultra Cruise" driver-assistance feature on a luxury Cadillac sedan next year. The Qualcomm chips will provide the computing power for the all-electric Celestiq, the company's planned flagship sedan. The automaker says that Ultra Cruise will allow for hands-free driving on both surface streets and freeways to account for up to 95% of roads in the United States and Canada, going beyond GM's current Super Cruise feature that only works on highways.

  • Sonos wins Google import ban ruling in U.S. patent fight

    A U.S. trade court barred Google late Thursday from importing products that infringe home-audio company Sonos' smart-speaker patents. The U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed an August decision that Google audio products infringed five Sonos patents and banned Google from importing "networked speaker devices" and devices that can control them like mobile phones and laptops. The ruling says Google won't be barred from importing products that it had redesigned to avoid infringing the patents.

  • Box Refocuses on Hunt for Growth After Winning Starboard Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Box Inc. Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie won his struggle late last year with an activist investor to retain control of the company. Now, he’s fighting to fend off software rivals seeking to undermine his plan to turn Box’s technology into the central platform for corporate document management.“I’ve never been more excited about the opportunity ahead of us,” Levie said in an interview. “We believe that we are in a really good spot to invest in the product and platform.”As Box

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • Finding the Right Balance Between Energy Savings and Network Performance

    5G has indeed arrived, bringing with it high expectations on user experience as well as a wide range of exciting business opportunities. At the same time, it’s clear that if 5G is managed in the sa...

  • CES 2022: Colour changing cars and remotes that eat wi-fi

    A look at some of the innovations on display in Las Vegas at the annual CES tech show.

  • My Top Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Web 3.0 -- or a third generation of the internet -- is a concept popularized by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to encompass the next wave of internet innovations. It's hard to argue that the current internet (web 2.0) isn't currently dominated by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google and YouTube, Meta (NASDAQ: FB) with its ownership of Facebook and Instagram, and retail and cloud giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will lead the way.

  • Intel stock rallies after upgrade says chip maker ‘is starting to execute on a coherent strategy’

    Intel Corp. shares rallied Wednesday after the chip maker received an analyst upgrade on the belief that the chip maker is starting to execute on its turnaround.

  • Devs Flock to Ethereum But Fulltimers Still Sorely Needed as DeFi Expands

    A new report finds that devs love working in the Ethereum ecosystem.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was one of last year's top meme tokens. Shiba Inu soared as much as 109,000,000% to a high in October. Of course, there's always the possibility that Shiba Inu's gains will continue.