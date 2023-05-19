Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 18% this week, taking three-year losses to 60%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 61% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 59%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 51% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 18% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

See our latest analysis for Frontier Digital Ventures

Because Frontier Digital Ventures made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Frontier Digital Ventures saw its revenue grow by 50% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 17% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Frontier Digital Ventures stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.2% in the last year, Frontier Digital Ventures shareholders lost 59%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Frontier Digital Ventures , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here