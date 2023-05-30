Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) adds US$52m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 24%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) share price is down 24% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 1.0%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Frontier Group Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The share price has dropped 27% in three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

The recent uptick of 3.0% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Frontier Group Holdings managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Frontier Group Holdings' revenue is actually up 49% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 1.0% in the last year, Frontier Group Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 24%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 27% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Frontier Group Holdings (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

