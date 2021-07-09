U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.05
    +41.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,849.97
    +428.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,677.52
    +117.74 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.46
    +39.78 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    +1.59 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.23 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0580 (+4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1900
    +0.4280 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,531.11
    +720.28 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.80
    +14.01 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Frontier launches with $2.8M round by NFX, to let low-skilled job candidates book their own interview

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Frontier, which bills itself as a “new kind of vertically-integrated jobs marketplace” launches today with a $2.8M investment round led by NFX in the US, and backed by London’s firstminute Capital, FJ Labs, Cyan Banister, Ilkka Pannanen, Alex Bouaziz, Liquid 2 and several other funds and angels.

Frontier’s schtick is that it pre-tests applicants, weeds out the best candidates, and then allows them to directly book interviews with the employers, thus saving time and money in the hiring process.

But Frontier isn’t going after complex roles here. Its aimed at companies who need a high volume of low-skilled workers. Among its customers so far are Carrol’s (the largest franchisor of Burger King) and Concentrix.

Elliot O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Frontier said: “We believe the hiring experience is a fragmented workflow for both employer and jobseeker, which dramatically slows down the time-to-fill for positions and leads to rigid labor markets - something the world can’t afford right now. To fix hiring, a platform must own more of the hiring funnel than job platforms currently do, and use that position to redefine the experience.”

Elliot told me over a call that they are not using an algorithm in the AI sense of the word. It also removes unconscious bias by applying skill-based assessments: “We're focused on high volume, low skilled workers, so for example, customer support or retail or warehouses. So we’re just assessing for things like typing speed etc. No one's going to look at the resume. It's a rule-based system so that the company does get to set the rules themselves. There's no AI."

He added: “We've gone and eaten up a lot of the different pieces of software that are out there and combined them into a single vertically integrated whole. So we've got a screening software that's basically modular so every customer gets their own screening, according to their own criteria and the machine does it for them. So at the interviews they're going to have qualified candidates.”

Pete Flint, NFX General Partner said: “Frontier is changing the entire talent sourcing process by providing an on-demand experience that’s already present in so many parts of life. Shortening the window of finding work and making hires is creating substantial benefits across large segments of the labor market. The network effects embedded in Frontier’s product and business model make it completely different to the traditional incumbents.”

Recommended Stories

  • You Can Now Become An FBI Agent If You Smoked Weed Over One Year Ago

    Yes, it is hard to imagine that the very agency that hunted down weed smokers, weed dealers and weed growers has quietly loosened its policies regarding past marijuana consumption among its potential agents. Candidates who have not consumed marijuana for over one full year prior to their application date can now be considered for a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As per Marijuana Moment, the FBI’s previous policies required would-be agents to have abstained from any form of marijua

  • France to pull more than 2,000 troops from Africa's Sahel

    France will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region by early next year and pivot its military presence to specialized regional forces instead, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday. Macron announced last month a future reduction of France’s military presence, arguing that it’s no longer adapted to the needs in the area. The French Barkhane force, operating in Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, had also met opposition from some Africans.

  • I’m 56, my husband is 57 and retired. We have about $750,000 saved and a military pension. I’m ‘tired of working in America.’ Can I retire in three years?

    The good news: That pension and your savings are and will be great assets for you in retirement, so congratulations on that! There are many factors that go into knowing how much you’ll need for retirement, and a few ways to break down these annual estimates. For example, if you were to use the 4% rule, which is a traditional rule of thumb that suggests you take out 4% of your retirement savings every year to live on, you’d generate about $30,000 to $35,000 a year, said Morgan Hill, chief executive officer of Hill and Hill Financial.

  • The economy needs millions of workers. So why can't college grads find jobs?

    Graduates in the class of 2021 are competing with 2020 grads who delayed job searches during COVID-19 and Americans laid off in the health crisis.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Daily Covid-19 Deaths in Indonesia Nearly Double as Delta Variant Drives Surge

    Reported daily fatalities are nearly double the number from two days ago, as the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus overwhelms the largely unvaccinated country’s healthcare system.

  • China Set to Hit Pause Button on U.S. Corn Buying on Weak Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China is likely to take a break from buying large amounts of U.S. corn after record purchases this year because the domestic harvest is approaching and local prices have slumped to the cheapest since late 2020.The world’s largest importer has already bought more than 10.5 million tons of U.S. corn for the 2021-22 marketing year, and over 23 million tons for the current season, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show. Total imports next year will likely be 20 million tons, accordi

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

    Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. ( NYSE:BHVN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the...

  • Weekend reads: Can you find a beautiful retirement spot for $250,000?

    As part of her Where Should I Retire series, Silvia Ascarelli helps a couple looking to buy a home for $250,000 or less “in a community that has access to cultural events, good restaurants as well as good biking and hiking.” For your own retirement location search, try MarketWatch’s upgraded retirement location tool, which now includes data for more than 3,000 U.S. counties. Alessandra Malito helps a couple that appear to have prepared well for retirement, but need to get a handle on their expected income and expenses.

  • How to Roll Over a Pension Into an IRA

    Private sector employers that once offered workers traditional pensions, typically defined benefit plans, have been encouraging people to roll over their pensions into tax-advantaged plans like individual retirement accounts (IRA) and 401(k)s. If you’re considering such a move, it’s important … Continue reading → The post How to Roll Over a Pension Into an IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Air Force Found Largely Responsible for Texas Church Shooting

    The U.S. Air Force bears most of the responsibility for the 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, because it failed to enter the gunman’s criminal history into a federal database used for gun purchases, a judge ruled.

  • Target shortens hours in San Francisco due to ‘alarming rise’ in shoplifting

    A recent incident caught on video at a Walgreens shows a brazen shoplifter filling a trash bag with goods and riding a bike out of the store.

  • How Trump worsened the semiconductor shortage

    Trump's trade war with China reduced the supply of chips American producers now desperately need.

  • Pilot on labor shortage: 'Airlines are trying to fit into pre-Covid clothes'

    Airlines are facing cancellations and delays amid pilot shortages. Allied Pilots Association Communications Committee Chairman Captain Dennis Tajer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why China’s Ban on Crypto Mining Is More Serious Than Before

    Crypto mining is a small yet easy target for China’s efforts to realize carbon neutrality.

  • Chrysler Owner Stellantis Joins the Electric-Vehicle Race—With Differences

    The global auto maker formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is matching the aggression of GM and Ford while focusing on its margins.

  • Green Means Go, U.S. Cannabis Industry Ready To Grow

    With the ebbs and flows of global markets, industries are born, mature, and sometimes fade away into the abyss of irrelevance. In recent years, we have seen crypto-mining, electric vehicles, and now the cannabis industry taking off. Although already legal in 36 states, the substance is still federally illicit, placing the publicly traded companies dealing with it in a precarious, yet potentially prosperous position. Once full legalization is reached in the U.S., most any company which handles ca

  • FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban

    Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it will delete a further 20 Chinese companies from its indexes after user feedback on an updated U.S. executive order that bars U.S. investment in companies with alleged ties to China's military. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the order on June 3 that bans U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defence or surveillance technology sectors, replacing an earlier order under Donald Trump. In a statement on its website, FTSE Russell said the additional Chinese companies will be deleted from its indexes on July 28.

  • BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche fined $1 billion in landmark case colluding over emissions

    The car makers illegally colluded to restrict competition in emission cleaning technology for diesel cars, according to the European Union.

  • Pandemic caused many boomers to retire. What that means for the economy — and everyone else

    Older workers offset a labor shortage of younger workers. Their exit threatens economic growth, productivity and public finances.