U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.38 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.09
    +0.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    -48.50 (-2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    -0.0084 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1180
    +0.2880 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,342.89
    +161.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

FRONTIER LITHIUM ANNOUNCES REMAINING 2022 EXPLORATION PLANS INCLUDING A MINIMUM OF 15,000 METERS OF DRILLING AND RELEASES THE RESULTS FROM CHANNEL SAMPLING AT THE BOLT PEGMATITE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LITOF

SUDBURY, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) (the "Company" or "Frontier") is pleased to announce their 2022 exploration program and targets for the PAK Lithium Project (Project) in northwestern Ontario. Frontier's 2022 exploration activities will mainly include infill and step out drilling on the Spark deposit, as well as, detailed and regional mapping and prospecting in areas both proximal to known spodumene-bearing pegmatite deposits and in under-explored areas within their 27,000 ha claim block. Phase XI drilling was completed in March 2022 with a total of 1,343m in five holes drilled at the Spark deposit. All samples are currently being processed with results pending.

The company plans to continue evaluating the Spark pegmatite recommencing mid-May by now utilizing two diamond drills over the 2022 exploration period. With a current measured and indicated resource of 21 Mt averaging 1.56 per cent Li2O and an additional inferred resource of 20 Mt averaging 1.48 per cent Li2O, it is anticipated that the drilling will result in increases in all resource categories of the deposit.

Concurrently, a team of experienced geologists and prospectors will also work on a geological mapping and prospecting program. Emphasis will be placed on targeted areas of known spodumene-bearing pegmatites with the objective of making additional discoveries.

"Increasing the lithium resource base will add to the overall scalability of the PAK Lithium Project going forward ." states Garth Drever, Vice President Exploration of Frontier Lithium "Knowing that the Pennock pegmatite, 25 km to the northwest, has the grades and technical purity of the PAK deposit gives us confidence that more discoveries can be made."

Figure 1 PAK Lithium Project Discoveries (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Figure 1 PAK Lithium Project Discoveries (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

During the 2021 fall drill program the team completed an additional channel on the recently discovered Bolt pegmatite located between the PAK and Spark deposits. Tables 1 and 2 provides details on the mineralization and location of the channel while Figure 2 shows the channels relative to the outline of exposed pegmatite. Channel 49, cut 125 m to the northwest of the previous channels, produced similar grades and mineral composition. The entire channel of 49m averaged 1.14% Li2O, but included a 29m of a higher-grade interval measuring 1.45% Li2O.

Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections in Surface Channels (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections in Surface Channels (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Figure 2: Compilation of the Bolt Pegmatite highlighting Channels cut and sampled in 2020 and 2021 (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Figure 2: Compilation of the Bolt Pegmatite highlighting Channels cut and sampled in 2020 and 2021 (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Table 2: Summary of Channels (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Table 2: Summary of Channels (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business that is targeting to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium materials to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier is developing the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The project continues to have significant exploration upside with potential to increase the lithium resource. The Company is a pure-play lithium development opportunity with the largest land position in a premium lithium mineral district located in Northern Ontario.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest grade lithium resource that is top three in size on the continent and is considered premium quality globally as a result of its rare low-iron spodumene. A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Pak Property" by BBA E&C Inc., issued on April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation from the resource to achieve downstream conversion plan for production of battery-quality lithium salts. The study resulted in an after-tax net present value (discounted at 8 per cent) of $974-million (U.S.) with a 21-per-cent internal rate of return. The Project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, the largest land package hosting premium lithium-bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project is supported by a measured and indicated resource of 21.64 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 1.56 per cent lithium oxide (Li2O) and inferred resource of 20.87 Mt averaging 1.42 per cent Li2O.The Project covers 65 kilometres of the Electric Avenue's length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Considerable exploration upside is supported on the Project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK Deposit within the project claims).

Forward-looking statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c6935.html

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Chegg stock plummets toward lowest price in 4 years after annual forecast chopped

    Chegg Inc. shares plunged toward their lowest price in four years Monday afternoon, after the online-education company slashed an annual forecast provided three months ago.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crashed Monday

    Shares of electric truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are taking a hit Monday after the company announced a new capital raise. Nikola announced today that it received a $200 million investment from funds under advisement by institutional investor Antara Capital. The influx of capital from the sale of convertible notes will go toward "business expansion in the form of scaling truck manufacturing and tooling setup, accelerating the development of its hydrogen infrastructure," according to the company.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Why Global Payments Plunged Double Digits Today

    The payments giant released a decent earnings report, but apparently that wasn't enough for investors, who have a higher bar these days.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday

    Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET -- on investors' conclusion that the news isn't really as bad as it first appeared. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron's reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares -- with a deleterious effect upon Tesla's stock price.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Rising Today

    What happened Facebook owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was outpacing the broad market in morning trading on Monday, with shares up 5% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 0.6% gain in the S&P 500. That pop erased a portion of Meta's recent decline, but the social media giant remains down significantly so far in 2022.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech shares rebound as traders look ahead to Fed, earnings

    Stocks headed for losses in the first session of May following one of the worst monthly performances for the S&P 500 since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

  • Elon Musk reportedly seeking new financing for Twitter deal

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly in talks with private equity firms, hedge funds, and other Twitter investors to obtain financing for his Twitter deal.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 70%, as stock drops 8.2% this past week

    We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To...

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.