FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 154.3M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.69% Li2O, INCLUDING A 26M ZONE OF 2.15% Li2O
SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for seven more drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022.The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.
Highlights
The Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.
DDH PL-086-22 intersected 154.3m of pegmatite from 3.7m to 158.0m averaging 1.69% Li2O. Collared near the centre of the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model.
DDH PL-088-22 intersected 126.5m of pegmatite from 0.5m to 127.0m averaging 1.94% Li2O and a second 9.8m pegmatite zone from 157.3m to 167.0m averaging 2.01% Li2O. Collared 30m to the SW of PL-086-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was also drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model further to the west.
"We are definitely pleased with the infill drilling to date as it suggests that the Spark resource is present in the expected locations with the expected grades, and that the resource estimate is reliable and potentially larger than previously thought." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration "The delineation drilling has successfully added additional pegmatite to the west while pinching out to the east. We look forward to focusing on adding inferred resource to the west and at depth which remain open."
The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.
Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.
Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology
Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed to date with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.
Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed.
Drill Hole
PL-085-22
Collared on the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-057-22 and PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a
Zone
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Li2O
(%)
Cs2O
(%)
Ta2O5
(ppm)
Nb2O5
(ppm)
SnO2
(ppm)
Rb2O
(%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
16.3
61.2
45.0
1.41
0.03
75
73
63
0.22
Aplite-Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
81.0
87.0
6.0
1.48
0.01
92
122
39
0.21
Aplite-Pegmatite
Drill Hole
PL-086-22
Collared in the same location as PL-085-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite
Zone
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Li2O
(%)
Cs2O
(%)
Ta2O5
(ppm)
Nb2O5
(ppm)
SnO2
(ppm)
Rb2O
(%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
3.7
158.0
154.3
1.69
0.01
82
85
52
0.27
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
70.0
96.0
26.0
2.15
0.01
77
72
33
0.25
Aplite
including
114.0
126.0
12.0
2.36
0.01
40
54
43
0.25
Aplite
Drill Hole
PL-087-22
Collared 12m west of PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the
Zone
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Li2O
(%)
Cs2O
(%)
Ta2O5
(ppm)
Nb2O5
(ppm)
SnO2
(ppm)
Rb2O
(%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
0.5
44.4
43.9
1.62
0.03
90
94
61
0.25
Pegmatite
including
14.5
38.5
24.0
2.18
0.02
89
98
59
0.27
Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
60.1
75.0
14.9
1.06
0.01
99
99
67
0.19
Aplite
Li-Enriched
106.8
112.6
5.8
2.61
0.02
56
26
47
0.10
Pegmatite
Drill Hole
PL-088-22
Collared in the same location as PL-087-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite
Zone
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Li2O
(%)
Cs2O
(%)
Ta2O5
(ppm)
Nb2O5
(ppm)
SnO2
(ppm)
Rb2O
(%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
0.5
127.0
126.5
1.94
0.01
85
85
48
0.24
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
4.4
18.5
14.1
2.13
0.01
140
74
64
0.21
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
30.5
40.5
10.0
2.21
0.01
93
86
34
0.23
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
79.2
101.0
21.8
2.58
0.01
56
67
42
0.22
Pegmatite-Aplite
Li-Enriched
157.3
167.0
9.8
2.01
0.02
53
53
101
0.23
Pegmatite
Drill Hole
PL-089-22
Collared on the east side of the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-050-21 and PL-068-22, hole was designed
Zone
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Li2O
(%)
Cs2O
(%)
Ta2O5
(ppm)
Nb2O5
(ppm)
SnO2
(ppm)
Rb2O
(%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
0.0
65.9
65.9
1.74
0.02
79
99
62
0.28
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
34.0
65.9
31.9
2.08
0.02
70
96
64
0.26
Pegmatite-Aplite
Drill Hole
PL-090-22
Collared 14m east of PL-066-22 south of the Spark pegmatite, hole was designed to convert inferred material
Zone
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Li2O
(%)
Cs2O
(%)
Ta2O5
(ppm)
Nb2O5
(ppm)
SnO2
(ppm)
Rb2O
(%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
22.5
114.5
92.0
1.62
0.02
90
102
46
0.30
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
42.5
48.5
6.0
2.36
0.01
150
130
23
0.30
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
54.5
64.5
10.0
2.11
0.02
119
97
65
0.30
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
82.5
88.5
6.0
2.42
0.01
53
61
31
0.30
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
100.0
106.7
6.7
2.38
0.01
52
86
25
0.25
Pegmatite-Aplite
Li-Enriched
133.0
160.0
27.0
1.44
0.01
71
74
56
0.24
Pegmatite-Aplite
Li-Enriched
174.5
214.0
39.5
1.45
0.03
94
92
45
0.25
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
174.5
182.5
8.0
2.07
0.03
185
83
67
0.34
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
208.0
214.0
6.0
2.88
0.01
35
56
22
0.12
Pegmatite-Aplite
Drill Hole
PL-091-22
Collared 44m west of PL-039-19 south of the Spark pegmatite, the hole was designed to define the western end
Zone
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Li2O
(%)
Cs2O
(%)
Ta2O5
(ppm)
Nb2O5
(ppm)
SnO2
(ppm)
Rb2O
(%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
108.5
126.6
18.1
1.87
0.03
168
111
68
0.28
Pegmatite
including
115.5
123.5
8.0
2.29
0.02
184
130
60
0.26
Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
141.8
155.5
13.7
1.88
0.03
428
70
134
0.20
Pegmatite
including
150.0
153.4
3.4
2.77
0.02
199
69
72
0.23
Pegmatite
DDHNo
Date Drilled
UTM Zone 15N (NAD83)
Collar Orient
Metres Drilled
Start
End
Easting
Northing
(mASL)
Azim
Dip
Start
End
Phase XII
PL-057-221
2022-05-15
2022-10-01
472,733
5,829,489
355.9
359
-55
0
225
PL-058-221
2022-05-17
2022-10-03
472,733
5,829,489
355.9
177
-70
0
400
PL-059-222
2022-05-24
2022-05-28
472,698
5,829,535
356.0
165
-78
0
316
PL-060-222
2022-05-27
2022-06-04
472,749
5,829,559
360.0
180
-73
0
360
PL-061-222
2022-05-20
2022-05-27
472,773
5,829,561
360.2
178
-65
0
327
PL-062-223
2022-05-28
2022-06-05
472,712
5,829,596
356.2
176
-65
0
360
PL-063-221
2022-06-05
2022-06-10
472,746
5,829,539
360.0
187
-70
0
348.5
PL-064-221
2022-06-05
2022-06-10
472,712
5,829,596
356.2
141
-65
0
352.5
PL-065-224
2022-06-10
2022-06-22
472,686
5,829,583
354.0
173
-72
0
330.86
PL-066-223
2022-06-12
2022-06-27
472,732
5,829,371
325.0
323
-70
0
365.67
PL-067-224
2022-06-29
2022-07-04
472,778
5,829,383
327.0
315
-70
0
352.5
PL-068-222
2022-06-22
2022-06-27
472,790
5,829,540
360.0
171
-55
0
343.5
PL-069-224
2022-07-06
2022-07-15
472,814
5,829,385
326.0
324
-61
0
412.3
PL-070-223
2022-06-28
2022-07-04
472,805
5,829,588
360.0
184
-54
0
405
PL-071-223
2022-07-04
2022-07-15
472,805
5,829,588
360.0
160
-52
0
384.6
PL-072-224
2022-07-15
2022-07-21
472,847
5,829,384
326.0
349
-61
0
386.2
PL-073-223
2022-07-16
2022-07-23
472,816
5,829,589
360.0
146
-52
0
392
PL-074-225
2022-07-28
2022-08-02
472,584
5,829,497
354.0
162
-47
0
403.5
PL-075-225
2022-08-01
2022-08-06
472,571
5,829,490
354.0
177
-47
0
408
PL-076-225
2022-07-25
2022-08-05
472,846
5,829,384
326.0
314
-63
0
438
PL-077-226
2022-08-08
2022-08-24
472,864
5,829,390
326.0
354
-56
0
433.38
PL-078-226
2022-08-25
2022-09-01
472,939
5,829,369
326.0
341
-55
0
339.7
PL-079-225
2022-08-06
2022-08-15
472,538
5,829,480
357.0
177
-48
0
417
PL-080-226
2022-08-16
2022-08-23
472,687
5,829,511
354.0
193
-55
0
418.5
PL-081-226
2022-08-24
2022-08-30
472,689
5,829,499
354.0
177
-46
0
367.7
PL-082-226
2022-08-30
2022-09-02
472,718
5,829,455
355.0
6
-61
0
241.5
PL-083-226
2022-09-02
2022-09-06
472,971
5,829,367
326.0
343
-57
0
377.3
PL-084-226
2022-09-07
2022-09-11
472,983
5,829,380
325.0
358
-42
0
327
PL-085-22
2022-09-02
2022-09-05
472,731
5,829,472
354.0
309
-57
0
232
PL-086-22
2022-09-05
2022-09-08
472,731
5,829,472
354.0
162
-46
0
201
PL-087-22
2022-09-08
2022-09-11
472,701
5,829,451
354.0
318
-50
0
213.4
PL-088-22
2022-09-11
2022-09-16
472,706
5,829,453
354.0
173
-46
0
210.7
PL-089-22
2022-09-16
2022-09-17
472,762
5,829,514
360.0
360
-50
0
87
PL-090-22
2022-09-11
2022-09-15
472,746
5,829,371
326.0
334
-45
0
289.4
PL-091-22
2022-09-15
2022-09-18
472,663
5,829,362
327.0
338
-43
0
261.4
PL-092-22
2022-09-17
2022-10-20
472,762
5,829,514
360.0
174
-46
0
274.5
PL-093-22
2022-09-20
2022-09-23
472,614
5,829,329
328.0
345
-47
0
253.6
PL-094-22
2022-09-24
2022-10-01
472,657
5,829,357
326.0
351
-54
0
339
PL-095-22
2022-09-20
2022-09-23
472,785
5,829,531
362.0
165
-44
0
258.6
PL-096-22
2022-09-23
2022-09-30
472,865
5,829,583
359.0
136
-44
0
425.3
PL-097-22
2022-10-03
2022-10-04
472,698
5,829,535
354.0
6
-70
0
12.5
PL-098-22
2022-10-01
2022-10-09
472,756
5,829,387
327.0
317
-58
1
471
PL-099-22
2022-10-09
2022-10-15
472,529
5,829,361
330.0
345
-65
0
477
PL-GDH-11-22
2022-07-22
2022-07-24
473,046
5,829,379
325.0
285
-47
0
173.5
PL-GDH-12-22
2022-07-23
2022-07-25
472,456
5,829,470
358.0
119
-45
0
228
Total metres drilled
14,641.1
Notes:
1: Reported on Release July 25, 2022
2: Reported on Release August 17, 2022
3: Reported on Release September 20, 2022
4: Reported on Release October 11, 2022
5: Reported on Release November 16, 2022
6: Reported on Release December 14, 2022
Due Diligence
All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.
About PAK Lithium Project
The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.
Forward-looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.
