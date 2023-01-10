U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 154.3M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.69% Li2O, INCLUDING A 26M ZONE OF 2.15% Li2O

·16 min read

SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for seven more drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022.The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

  • The Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.

  • DDH PL-086-22 intersected 154.3m of pegmatite from 3.7m to 158.0m averaging 1.69% Li2O. Collared near the centre of the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model.

  • DDH PL-088-22 intersected 126.5m of pegmatite from 0.5m to 127.0m averaging 1.94% Li2O and a second 9.8m pegmatite zone from 157.3m to 167.0m averaging 2.01% Li2O. Collared 30m to the SW of PL-086-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was also drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model further to the west.

"We are definitely pleased with the infill drilling to date as it suggests that the Spark resource is present in the expected locations with the expected grades, and that the resource estimate is reliable and potentially larger than previously thought." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration "The delineation drilling has successfully added additional pegmatite to the west while pinching out to the east. We look forward to focusing on adding inferred resource to the west and at depth which remain open."

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology

Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed to date with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.

Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed.

Drill Hole

PL-085-22

Collared on the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-057-22 and PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a
northern contact where there was a gap in the model.  A total of 86m of pegmatite was intersected with most of
the material near the end of the hole falling below the cut off grade of 0.65% Li2O.

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Width

(m)

Li2

(%)

Cs2O

(%)

Ta2O5

(ppm)

Nb2O5

(ppm)

SnO2

(ppm)

Rb2O

(%)

Unit

Li-Enriched

16.3

61.2

45.0

1.41

0.03

75

73

63

0.22

Aplite-Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

81.0

87.0

6.0

1.48

0.01

92

122

39

0.21

Aplite-Pegmatite

 

Drill Hole

PL-086-22

Collared in the same location as PL-085-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite
direction to the south to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model.  A total of 165m of
pegmatite was intersected, with the last 11m falling just below the cut-off grade of 0.65% Li2O.

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Width

(m)

Li2

(%)

Cs2O

(%)

Ta2O5

(ppm)

Nb2O5

(ppm)

SnO2

(ppm)

Rb2O

(%)

Unit

Li-Enriched


3.7

158.0

154.3

1.69

0.01

82

85

52

0.27

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

70.0

96.0

26.0

2.15

0.01

77

72

33

0.25

Aplite


including

114.0

126.0

12.0

2.36

0.01

40

54

43

0.25

Aplite

 

Drill Hole

PL-087-22

Collared 12m west of PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the
model.  A total of 77m of pegmatite was intersected, with a 12m section falling below the cut-off grade of 0.65%
Li2O.

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Width

(m)

Li2

(%)

Cs2O

(%)

Ta2O5

(ppm)

Nb2O5

(ppm)

SnO2

(ppm)

Rb2O

(%)

Unit

Li-Enriched


0.5

44.4

43.9

1.62

0.03

90

94

61

0.25

Pegmatite


including

14.5

38.5

24.0

2.18

0.02

89

98

59

0.27

Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

60.1

75.0

14.9

1.06

0.01

99

99

67

0.19

Aplite

Li-Enriched

106.8

112.6

5.8

2.61

0.02

56

26

47

0.10

Pegmatite

 

Drill Hole

PL-088-22

Collared in the same location as PL-087-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite
direction to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model.  A total of 174m of pegmatite was
intersected, including a southern pegmatite pod separated from the main Spark body containing values below
the cut-off grade of 0.65% Li2O.

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Width

(m)

Li2

(%)

Cs2O

(%)

Ta2O5

(ppm)

Nb2O5

(ppm)

SnO2

(ppm)

Rb2O

(%)

Unit

Li-Enriched


0.5

127.0

126.5

1.94

0.01

85

85

48

0.24

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

4.4

18.5

14.1

2.13

0.01

140

74

64

0.21

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

30.5

40.5

10.0

2.21

0.01

93

86

34

0.23

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

79.2

101.0

21.8

2.58

0.01

56

67

42

0.22

Pegmatite-Aplite

Li-Enriched

157.3

167.0

9.8

2.01

0.02

53

53

101

0.23

Pegmatite

 

Drill Hole

PL-089-22

Collared on the east side of the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-050-21 and PL-068-22, hole was designed
to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the model.  A total of 66m of pegmatite was intersected.

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Width

(m)

Li2

(%)

Cs2O

(%)

Ta2O5

(ppm)

Nb2O5

(ppm)

SnO2

(ppm)

Rb2O

(%)

Unit

Li-Enriched


0.0

65.9

65.9

1.74

0.02

79

99

62

0.28

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

34.0

65.9

31.9

2.08

0.02

70

96

64

0.26

Pegmatite-Aplite

 

Drill Hole

PL-090-22

Collared 14m east of PL-066-22 south of the Spark pegmatite, hole was designed to convert inferred material
at depth and to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the model.  A total of 173m of pegmatite was
intersected.

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Width

(m)

Li2

(%)

Cs2O

(%)

Ta2O5

(ppm)

Nb2O5

(ppm)

SnO2

(ppm)

Rb2O

(%)

Unit

Li-Enriched


22.5

114.5

92.0

1.62

0.02

90

102

46

0.30

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

42.5

48.5

6.0

2.36

0.01

150

130

23

0.30

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

54.5

64.5

10.0

2.11

0.02

119

97

65

0.30

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

82.5

88.5

6.0

2.42

0.01

53

61

31

0.30

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

100.0

106.7

6.7

2.38

0.01

52

86

25

0.25

Pegmatite-Aplite

Li-Enriched

133.0

160.0

27.0

1.44

0.01

71

74

56

0.24

Pegmatite-Aplite

Li-Enriched

174.5

214.0

39.5

1.45

0.03

94

92

45

0.25

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

174.5

182.5

8.0

2.07

0.03

185

83

67

0.34

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

208.0

214.0

6.0

2.88

0.01

35

56

22

0.12

Pegmatite-Aplite

 

Drill Hole

PL-091-22

Collared 44m west of PL-039-19 south of the Spark pegmatite, the hole was designed to define the western end
of the main pegmatite body where it begins to break up separated by mafic rafts.  A total of 33m of Pegmatite was
intersected

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Width

(m)

Li2

(%)

Cs2O

(%)

Ta2O5

(ppm)

Nb2O5

(ppm)

SnO2

(ppm)

Rb2O

(%)

Unit

Li-Enriched


108.5

126.6

18.1

1.87

0.03

168

111

68

0.28

Pegmatite


including

115.5

123.5

8.0

2.29

0.02

184

130

60

0.26

Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

141.8

155.5

13.7

1.88

0.03

428

70

134

0.20

Pegmatite


including

150.0

153.4

3.4

2.77

0.02

199

69

72

0.23

Pegmatite

 

DDHNo

Date Drilled

UTM Zone 15N (NAD83)

Collar Orient

Metres Drilled

Start

End

Easting

Northing

(mASL)

Azim

Dip

Start

End

Phase XII

PL-057-221

2022-05-15

2022-10-01

472,733

5,829,489

355.9

359

-55

0

225

PL-058-221

2022-05-17

2022-10-03

472,733

5,829,489

355.9

177

-70

0

400

PL-059-222

2022-05-24

2022-05-28

472,698

5,829,535

356.0

165

-78

0

316

PL-060-222

2022-05-27

2022-06-04

472,749

5,829,559

360.0

180

-73

0

360

PL-061-222

2022-05-20

2022-05-27

472,773

5,829,561

360.2

178

-65

0

327

PL-062-223

2022-05-28

2022-06-05

472,712

5,829,596

356.2

176

-65

0

360

PL-063-221

2022-06-05

2022-06-10

472,746

5,829,539

360.0

187

-70

0

348.5

PL-064-221

2022-06-05

2022-06-10

472,712

5,829,596

356.2

141

-65

0

352.5

PL-065-224

2022-06-10

2022-06-22

472,686

5,829,583

354.0

173

-72

0

330.86

PL-066-223

2022-06-12

2022-06-27

472,732

5,829,371

325.0

323

-70

0

365.67

PL-067-224

2022-06-29

2022-07-04

472,778

5,829,383

327.0

315

-70

0

352.5

PL-068-222

2022-06-22

2022-06-27

472,790

5,829,540

360.0

171

-55

0

343.5

PL-069-224

2022-07-06

2022-07-15

472,814

5,829,385

326.0

324

-61

0

412.3

PL-070-223

2022-06-28

2022-07-04

472,805

5,829,588

360.0

184

-54

0

405

PL-071-223

2022-07-04

2022-07-15

472,805

5,829,588

360.0

160

-52

0

384.6

PL-072-224

2022-07-15

2022-07-21

472,847

5,829,384

326.0

349

-61

0

386.2

PL-073-223

2022-07-16

2022-07-23

472,816

5,829,589

360.0

146

-52

0

392

PL-074-225

2022-07-28

2022-08-02

472,584

5,829,497

354.0

162

-47

0

403.5

PL-075-225

2022-08-01

2022-08-06

472,571

5,829,490

354.0

177

-47

0

408

PL-076-225

2022-07-25

2022-08-05

472,846

5,829,384

326.0

314

-63

0

438

PL-077-226

2022-08-08

2022-08-24

472,864

5,829,390

326.0

354

-56

0

433.38

PL-078-226

2022-08-25

2022-09-01

472,939

5,829,369

326.0

341

-55

0

339.7

PL-079-225

2022-08-06

2022-08-15

472,538

5,829,480

357.0

177

-48

0

417

PL-080-226

2022-08-16

2022-08-23

472,687

5,829,511

354.0

193

-55

0

418.5

PL-081-226

2022-08-24

2022-08-30

472,689

5,829,499

354.0

177

-46

0

367.7

PL-082-226

2022-08-30

2022-09-02

472,718

5,829,455

355.0

6

-61

0

241.5

PL-083-226

2022-09-02

2022-09-06

472,971

5,829,367

326.0

343

-57

0

377.3

PL-084-226

2022-09-07

2022-09-11

472,983

5,829,380

325.0

358

-42

0

327

PL-085-22

2022-09-02

2022-09-05

472,731

5,829,472

354.0

309

-57

0

232

PL-086-22

2022-09-05

2022-09-08

472,731

5,829,472

354.0

162

-46

0

201

PL-087-22

2022-09-08

2022-09-11

472,701

5,829,451

354.0

318

-50

0

213.4

PL-088-22

2022-09-11

2022-09-16

472,706

5,829,453

354.0

173

-46

0

210.7

PL-089-22

2022-09-16

2022-09-17

472,762

5,829,514

360.0

360

-50

0

87

PL-090-22

2022-09-11

2022-09-15

472,746

5,829,371

326.0

334

-45

0

289.4

PL-091-22

2022-09-15

2022-09-18

472,663

5,829,362

327.0

338

-43

0

261.4

PL-092-22

2022-09-17

2022-10-20

472,762

5,829,514

360.0

174

-46

0

274.5

PL-093-22

2022-09-20

2022-09-23

472,614

5,829,329

328.0

345

-47

0

253.6

PL-094-22

2022-09-24

2022-10-01

472,657

5,829,357

326.0

351

-54

0

339

PL-095-22

2022-09-20

2022-09-23

472,785

5,829,531

362.0

165

-44

0

258.6

PL-096-22

2022-09-23

2022-09-30

472,865

5,829,583

359.0

136

-44

0

425.3

PL-097-22

2022-10-03

2022-10-04

472,698

5,829,535

354.0

6

-70

0

12.5

PL-098-22

2022-10-01

2022-10-09

472,756

5,829,387

327.0

317

-58

1

471

PL-099-22

2022-10-09

2022-10-15

472,529

5,829,361

330.0

345

-65

0

477

PL-GDH-11-22

2022-07-22

2022-07-24

473,046

5,829,379

325.0

285

-47

0

173.5

PL-GDH-12-22

2022-07-23

2022-07-25

472,456

5,829,470

358.0

119

-45

0

228


Total metres drilled 

14,641.1

Notes:

1: Reported on Release July 25, 2022


2: Reported on Release August 17, 2022


3: Reported on Release September 20, 2022


4: Reported on Release October 11, 2022


5: Reported on Release November 16, 2022




6: Reported on Release December 14, 2022

 

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.  Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling.  Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/10/c4770.html

