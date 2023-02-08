FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 398.25M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.88% Li2O, INCLUDING A 23.4M ZONE OF 3.12% Li2O
SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for the remaining seven drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022.The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.
Highlights
The Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.
DDH PL-094-22 was designed to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite and to target the recently discovered NW Spark zone. This hole was the first indication that the NW zone was connected to the main Spark pegmatite at depth, intersecting 125.9m of pegmatite averaging 1.51% Li2O.
DDH PL-098-22 hole was designed to follow up on the results from PL-094-22 and confirmed that the NW zone is in fact connected to the main Spark ore body at depth, intersecting 398.25m of pegmatite averaging 1.88% Li2O.
DDH PL-099-22 hole was designed to follow up on the results from PL-098-22, intersecting 243m of pegmatite averaging 1.58% Li2O, extending the NW zone further to the west.
"Now that all the results have been received and processed, we can say that our goal of upgrading Inferred has been achieved and the Spark pegmatite continues to increase in size particularly with the intersections in holes PL-098-22 and PL-099-22. These two holes, which are 140m apart, have confirmed that the new northwest zone discovered in February 2022 is connected to the main zone and contains significant high-grade zones of 2 to 3% Li2O." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration. "This zone will certainly be explored during the 2023 drill program at Spark."
The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.
Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.
Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.
Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed.
Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections
DDH PL-092-22
Collared in the same location as PL-089-22, the hole was drilled in the opposite direction to the south, designed to define the eastern end of the main Spark pegmatite at depth before it begins to break up into smaller pods towards the east. A total of 198m of pegmatite was intersected.
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Li2O (%)
Cs2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
Nb2O5 (ppm)
SnO2 (ppm)
Rb2O (%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
0.0
35.8
35.8
1.43
0.03
156
127
54
0.24
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
9.8
22.0
12.2
2.08
0.02
67
65
46
0.24
Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
58.3
228.5
170.3
1.36
0.01
62
87
49
0.24
Aplite w/ minor mafics rafts
including
85.0
105.0
20.0
1.85
0.01
76
96
40
0.30
Aplite
including
127.0
133.0
6.0
2.01
0.01
68
91
40
0.26
Aplite
DDH PL-093-22
Collared 30m north of PL-055-22 and 60m west of PL-091-22, the hole was stepped out to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite where it breaks up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts. A total of 79m of pegmatite was intersected.
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Li2O (%)
Cs2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
Nb2O5 (ppm)
SnO2 (ppm)
Rb2O (%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
59.0
81.4
22.4
1.84
0.01
41
70
36
0.29
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
73.0
79.0
6.0
2.87
0.01
33
54
23
0.21
Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
91.8
159.0
67.2
1.78
0.07
149
58
88
0.40
Pegmatite-Aplite w/minor mafic
including
113.5
121.5
8.0
3.27
0.02
245
86
48
0.27
Aplite
including
130.2
159.0
28.8
2.66
0.05
218
57
121
0.54
Pegmatite
DDH PL-094-22
Collared 8m west of PL-091-22, hole was designed to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite where it begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts and was also extended to target the recently discovered NW Spark zone. This hole was the first indication that the NW zone (PL-056-22 discovery hole) was connected to the main Spark pegmatite at depth. A total of 135m of pegmatite was intersected.
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Li2O (%)
Cs2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
Nb2O5 (ppm)
SnO2 (ppm)
Rb2O (%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
43.4
49.5
6.1
1.59
0.00
62
55
27
0.17
Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts
Li-Enriched
56.2
60.5
4.3
2.46
0.01
46
49
55
0.19
Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts
Li-Enriched
68.0
72.8
4.8
1.64
0.01
49
28
44
0.39
Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts
Li-Enriched
145.6
159.0
13.5
1.89
0.08
83
19
43
0.18
Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts
including
150.0
154.5
4.5
3.62
0.00
120
17
43
0.05
Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
177.4
303.3
125.9
1.51
0.04
86
52
66
0.33
Pegmatite-Aplite w/ minor mafic
including
181.5
193.5
12.0
2.08
0.05
126
64
73
0.58
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
228.7
238.5
9.8
2.94
0.02
65
32
38
0.22
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
246.5
254.5
8.0
2.95
0.05
73
33
26
0.59
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
270.5
278.5
8.0
2.32
0.01
64
78
56
0.21
Pegmatite-Aplite
DDH PL-095-22
Collared 10m SW of PL-068-22, hole was designed to further define a mafic raft that splits the Spark pegmatite on the east end of the main body. A total of 127m of pegmatite was intersected.
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Li2O (%)
Cs2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
Nb2O5 (ppm)
SnO2 (ppm)
Rb2O (%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
0.0
49.1
49.1
1.67
0.02
83
90
51
0.25
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
6.0
14.0
8.0
2.17
0.02
85
66
27
0.22
Pegmatite-Aplite
including
20.0
30.0
10.0
2.08
0.03
75
78
73
0.24
Pegmatite-Aplite
Li-Enriched
79.0
89.5
10.5
1.94
0.01
116
70
46
0.27
Pegmatite-Aplite
Li-Enriched
131.6
155.0
23.4
1.41
0.01
67
67
47
0.19
Aplite with minor mafics
Li-Enriched
212.5
234.5
22.0
1.82
0.01
54
92
52
0.22
Aplite
including
212.5
218.5
6.0
2.17
0.01
54
91
38
0.20
Aplite
DDH PL-096-22
Collared 6m east of PL-043-19, hole was stepped out to the east to define the extent of the smaller pegmatite pods that break up, separated by mafic rafts. Results show that there is still mineable pegmatite to the east as we move away from the main Spark ore body. A total of 106m of pegmatite was intersected.
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Li2O (%)
Cs2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
Nb2O5 (ppm)
SnO2 (ppm)
Rb2O (%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
80.2
86.9
6.7
1.67
0.02
136
57
45
0.19
Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
102.0
108.4
6.4
1.57
0.02
140
89
138
0.36
Aplite
Li-Enriched
149.9
197.3
47.5
1.51
0.02
116
55
100
0.28
Pegmatite-Aplite w/ minor mafics
including
173.5
187.5
14.0
1.89
0.02
114
73
170
0.38
Aplite
DDH PL-098-22
Collared south of the Spark pegmatite in between PL-090-22 and PL-067-22, hole was designed to follow up on the results of PL-056-22 that initially indicated what appeared to be a new high grade NW zone. PL-098-22 results have confirmed what was later suggested by PL-094-22, that the NW zone is in fact connected to the main Spark ore body at depth. 398.25m of pegmatite at 1.88% Li2O was intersected, including minor dilution from mafic rafts
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Li2O (%)
Cs2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
Nb2O5 (ppm)
SnO2 (ppm)
Rb2O (%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
14.4
304.8
290.4
1.87
0.03
92
77
53
0.28
Aplite-Pegmatite w/ minor mafics
including
20.5
38.5
18.0
2.48
0.01
55
72
24
0.20
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
56.5
72.5
16.0
2.43
0.02
71
73
52
0.29
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
78.5
90.5
12.0
2.08
0.01
88
82
53
0.28
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
118.5
128.5
10.0
2.22
0.01
68
89
28
0.22
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
144.5
186.5
42.0
2.00
0.03
123
88
54
0.28
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
244.0
267.4
23.4
3.12
0.03
64
32
40
0.32
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
282.0
298.0
16.0
2.70
0.02
153
87
62
0.31
Aplite-Pegmatite
Li-Enriched
342.2
450.1
107.9
1.92
0.07
192
69
223
0.48
Aplite-Pegmatite w/ minor mafics
including
344.0
350.0
6.0
2.52
0.06
234
67
249
0.42
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
370.0
376.0
6.0
2.41
0.08
309
59
143
0.53
Aplite-Pegmatite
including
390.0
428.0
38.0
2.65
0.08
123
53
139
0.53
Aplite-Pegmatite
DDH PL-099-22
Collared 85m NW of PL-056-22, hole was designed to follow up results from PL-056, PL-094, and PL-098 whereby the NW zone has been connected to the main ore body at depth. 243m of pegmatite at 1.58% Li2O was intersected and has extended the zone at depth further to the west.
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Li2O (%)
Cs2O (%)
Ta2O5 (ppm)
Nb2O5 (ppm)
SnO2 (ppm)
Rb2O (%)
Unit
Li-Enriched
106.6
150.3
43.7
1.54