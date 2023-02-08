U.S. markets closed

FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 398.25M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.88% Li2O, INCLUDING A 23.4M ZONE OF 3.12% Li2O

·10 min read

SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for the remaining seven drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022.The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit.  The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

  • The Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.

  • DDH PL-094-22 was designed to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite and to target the recently discovered NW Spark zone. This hole was the first indication that the NW zone was connected to the main Spark pegmatite at depth, intersecting 125.9m of pegmatite averaging 1.51% Li2O.

  • DDH PL-098-22 hole was designed to follow up on the results from PL-094-22 and confirmed that the NW zone is in fact connected to the main Spark ore body at depth, intersecting 398.25m of pegmatite averaging 1.88% Li2O.

  • DDH PL-099-22 hole was designed to follow up on the results from PL-098-22, intersecting 243m of pegmatite averaging 1.58% Li2O, extending the NW zone further to the west.

"Now that all the results have been received and processed, we can say that our goal of upgrading Inferred has been achieved and the Spark pegmatite continues to increase in size particularly with the intersections in holes PL-098-22 and PL-099-22. These two holes, which are 140m apart, have confirmed that the new northwest zone discovered in February 2022 is connected to the main zone and contains significant high-grade zones of 2 to 3% Li2O." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration. "This zone will certainly be explored during the 2023 drill program at Spark."

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK Lithium Project.  The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.

Figure 2: Planview map of the Spark pegmatite showing drillhole traces (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)
Figure 2: Planview map of the Spark pegmatite showing drillhole traces (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed.

Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections

DDH PL-092-22

Collared in the same location as PL-089-22, the hole was drilled in the opposite direction to the south, designed to define the eastern end of the main Spark pegmatite at depth before it begins to break up into smaller pods towards the east.  A total of 198m of pegmatite was intersected.

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Li2O  (%)

Cs2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Nb2O5 (ppm)

SnO2 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

Unit


Li-Enriched

0.0

35.8

35.8

1.43

0.03

156

127

54

0.24

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

9.8

22.0

12.2

2.08

0.02

67

65

46

0.24

Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

58.3

228.5

170.3

1.36

0.01

62

87

49

0.24

Aplite w/ minor mafics rafts


including

85.0

105.0

20.0

1.85

0.01

76

96

40

0.30

Aplite



including

127.0

133.0

6.0

2.01

0.01

68

91

40

0.26

Aplite















DDH PL-093-22

Collared 30m north of PL-055-22 and 60m west of PL-091-22, the hole was stepped out to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite where it breaks up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts.  A total of 79m of pegmatite was intersected.

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Li2O  (%)

Cs2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Nb2O5 (ppm)

SnO2 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

Unit


Li-Enriched

59.0

81.4

22.4

1.84

0.01

41

70

36

0.29

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

73.0

79.0

6.0

2.87

0.01

33

54

23

0.21

Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

91.8

159.0

67.2

1.78

0.07

149

58

88

0.40

Pegmatite-Aplite w/minor mafic


including

113.5

121.5

8.0

3.27

0.02

245

86

48

0.27

Aplite



including

130.2

159.0

28.8

2.66

0.05

218

57

121

0.54

Pegmatite














DDH PL-094-22

Collared 8m west of PL-091-22, hole was designed to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite where it begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts and was also extended to target the recently discovered NW Spark zone.  This hole was the first indication that the NW zone (PL-056-22 discovery hole) was connected to the main Spark pegmatite at depth.  A total of 135m of pegmatite was intersected.

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Li2O  (%)

Cs2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Nb2O5 (ppm)

SnO2 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

Unit


Li-Enriched

43.4

49.5

6.1

1.59

0.00

62

55

27

0.17

Pegmatite w/ minor  mafic rafts

Li-Enriched

56.2

60.5

4.3

2.46

0.01

46

49

55

0.19

Pegmatite w/ minor  mafic rafts

Li-Enriched

68.0

72.8

4.8

1.64

0.01

49

28

44

0.39

Pegmatite w/ minor  mafic rafts

Li-Enriched

145.6

159.0

13.5

1.89

0.08

83

19

43

0.18

Pegmatite w/ minor  mafic rafts


including

150.0

154.5

4.5

3.62

0.00

120

17

43

0.05

Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

177.4

303.3

125.9

1.51

0.04

86

52

66

0.33

Pegmatite-Aplite w/ minor mafic


including

181.5

193.5

12.0

2.08

0.05

126

64

73

0.58

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

228.7

238.5

9.8

2.94

0.02

65

32

38

0.22

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

246.5

254.5

8.0

2.95

0.05

73

33

26

0.59

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

270.5

278.5

8.0

2.32

0.01

64

78

56

0.21

Pegmatite-Aplite














DDH PL-095-22

Collared 10m SW of PL-068-22, hole was designed to further define a mafic raft that splits the Spark pegmatite on the east end of the main body.  A total of 127m of pegmatite was intersected.

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Li2O  (%)

Cs2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Nb2O5 (ppm)

SnO2 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

Unit


Li-Enriched

0.0

49.1

49.1

1.67

0.02

83

90

51

0.25

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

6.0

14.0

8.0

2.17

0.02

85

66

27

0.22

Pegmatite-Aplite


including

20.0

30.0

10.0

2.08

0.03

75

78

73

0.24

Pegmatite-Aplite

Li-Enriched

79.0

89.5

10.5

1.94

0.01

116

70

46

0.27

Pegmatite-Aplite

Li-Enriched

131.6

155.0

23.4

1.41

0.01

67

67

47

0.19

Aplite with minor mafics

Li-Enriched

212.5

234.5

22.0

1.82

0.01

54

92

52

0.22

Aplite



including

212.5

218.5

6.0

2.17

0.01

54

91

38

0.20

Aplite















DDH PL-096-22

Collared 6m east of PL-043-19, hole was stepped out to the east to define the extent of the smaller pegmatite pods that break up, separated by mafic rafts.  Results show that there is still mineable pegmatite to the east as we move away from the main Spark ore body.  A total of 106m of pegmatite was intersected.

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Li2O  (%)

Cs2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Nb2O5 (ppm)

SnO2 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

Unit


Li-Enriched

80.2

86.9

6.7

1.67

0.02

136

57

45

0.19

Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

102.0

108.4

6.4

1.57

0.02

140

89

138

0.36

Aplite


Li-Enriched

149.9

197.3

47.5

1.51

0.02

116

55

100

0.28

Pegmatite-Aplite w/ minor mafics


including

173.5

187.5

14.0

1.89

0.02

114

73

170

0.38

Aplite















DDH PL-098-22

Collared south of the Spark pegmatite in between PL-090-22 and PL-067-22, hole was designed to follow up on the results of PL-056-22 that initially indicated what appeared to be a new high grade NW zone.  PL-098-22 results have confirmed what was later suggested by PL-094-22, that the NW zone is in fact connected to the main Spark ore body at depth.  398.25m of pegmatite at 1.88% Li2O was intersected, including minor dilution from mafic rafts

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Li2O  (%)

Cs2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Nb2O5 (ppm)

SnO2 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

Unit


Li-Enriched

14.4

304.8

290.4

1.87

0.03

92

77

53

0.28

Aplite-Pegmatite w/ minor mafics


including

20.5

38.5

18.0

2.48

0.01

55

72

24

0.20

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

56.5

72.5

16.0

2.43

0.02

71

73

52

0.29

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

78.5

90.5

12.0

2.08

0.01

88

82

53

0.28

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

118.5

128.5

10.0

2.22

0.01

68

89

28

0.22

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

144.5

186.5

42.0

2.00

0.03

123

88

54

0.28

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

244.0

267.4

23.4

3.12

0.03

64

32

40

0.32

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

282.0

298.0

16.0

2.70

0.02

153

87

62

0.31

Aplite-Pegmatite

Li-Enriched

342.2

450.1

107.9

1.92

0.07

192

69

223

0.48

Aplite-Pegmatite w/ minor mafics


including

344.0

350.0

6.0

2.52

0.06

234

67

249

0.42

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

370.0

376.0

6.0

2.41

0.08

309

59

143

0.53

Aplite-Pegmatite


including

390.0

428.0

38.0

2.65

0.08

123

53

139

0.53

Aplite-Pegmatite














DDH PL-099-22

Collared 85m NW of PL-056-22, hole was designed to follow up results from PL-056, PL-094, and PL-098 whereby the NW zone has been connected to the main ore body at depth.  243m of pegmatite at 1.58% Li2O was intersected and has extended the zone at depth further to the west.

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Li2O  (%)

Cs2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Nb2O5 (ppm)

SnO2 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

Unit


Li-Enriched

106.6

150.3

43.7

1.54

