Frontier Service Partners Announces Transaction with A.B. May

·4 min read

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Service Partners ("Frontier") is pleased to announce a partnership with A.B. May, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1959, A.B. May is the pre-eminent residential services brand in Kansas City offering HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. This transaction marks Frontier's third acquisition. Frontier was founded last year on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients. The partnership builds on Frontier's existing footprint in the Midwest which it established in September 2021 by partnering with Haley Mechanical in Dexter, Michigan, and built on in November 2021 by partnering with Korte Does It All in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

(PRNewsfoto/Frontier Service Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/Frontier Service Partners)

"A.B. May was identified as a key partner to help us expand in the Midwest," said Dean Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "The Posladek family has built an exceptional residential services company with a very strong local reputation and a long history of proven leadership for over 60 years and three generations. Frontier is eager to work with them to build on that strength and to support them as they complete the transition from the second to the third generation of Posladeks. Our operations now span Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas and we intend to continue investing heavily in the Midwest as we build a multi-regional home services company."

"In the 60 years since our business began, we have grown to employ more than 275 talented and highly-dedicated people and have expanded our services from furnace repair to offering a full suite of residential services including heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical," said Glen Posladek, who led A.B. May's operations until 2019. "While we have grown, our family has grown as well. Three generations of Posladeks have now worked together to earn trust from thousands of homeowners in the Kansas City metro area."

"As the third generation of Posladeks looks to accelerate the business's growth, we are confident that our partnership with Frontier will give us the support and financial resources we need to further build on our legacy, foster our culture, and invest in our business, teammates and customer experience," said Sam Posladek, who has led A.B. May's operations as since 2019. Sam and the rest of the A.B. May management team will be key members of the Frontier team going forward.

A.B. May will continue to operate under its local brand with Sam Posladek as the General Manager of Frontier's A.B. May division. Carter Posladek and Drew Timberlake, also owners of the business, will serve as Operations Manager and Marketing & IT Manager, respectively. Through this transaction, the Posladek family will become significant shareholders in Frontier, and Glen Posladek will bring his decades of experience in the industry to Frontier's Board of Directors providing guidance as Frontier moves towards its goal of building a world class platform of leading residential services brands.

"We are excited by the momentum and growth at Frontier since its launch, and the mutually beneficial partnerships we have been able to form with operators like the Posladek family," said Eugene Polevoy, Principal at Imperial Capital. "A.B. May has an exceptional culture and brings meaningful scale and further expertise into Frontier." Frontier is funded by Toronto-based Imperial Capital and is actively seeking long-standing and reputable residential services brands to join the rapidly growing Frontier family.

SF&P Advisors (www.sfpadvisors.com) and Polsinelli advised A.B. May on the transaction. Torys LLP served as legal advisor for Frontier.

About Frontier Service Partners

Frontier Service Partners, founded on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients is backed by Imperial Capital. Frontier seeks to partner with leading residential service operators in building a platform which benefits customers, employees and transitioning business owners looking for a partner that will carry on their legacy.

For further information on Frontier Service Partners, visit www.frontierservicepartners.com
For further information on services offered by A.B. May, visit www.abmay.com

Contact Information


Name: Dean Fulton, Chief Executive Officer

Name: Eugene Polevoy, Principal, Imperial Capital

Email: Dean.Fulton@frontierservicepartners.com

Email: Epolevoy@imperialcap.com

Phone: 615-406-8440

Phone: 416-301-0485

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontier-service-partners-announces-transaction-with-ab-may-301500673.html

SOURCE Frontier Service Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • The one thing markets aren't worried about isn't tied to Russia-Ukraine: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 11, 2022.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares slid, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersU.S. Slams China for

  • Exclusive-Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

    Nokia is in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three sources familiar with the matter said. The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in India's capital Delhi, the sources said. Telecom operators in India have been reducing their dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose to replace the Chinese company as supplier.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Earnings Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Didi Stock Slumps on Report It Could Be Halting a Planned Hong Kong Listing

    U.S.-listed shares of Didi Global the Chinese ride-hailing giant, fell sharply early Friday on a report from Bloomberg that said the company suspended preparations for its planned stock listing in Hong Kong. Shares of Didi dropped 13% to $2.94 in premarket trading. Bloomberg reported that Didi was suspending work on its plans for a stock listing in Hong Kong after failing to fulfill Chinese regulators’ demands that it overhaul its systems to prevent security and data leaks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • European Central Bank leaves interest rates unchanged, winds down stimulus

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the European Central Bank leaving interest rates unchanged as they plan to wind down stimulus sooner than expected.