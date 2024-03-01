Frontier Transport Holdings (JSE:FTH) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Frontier Transport Holdings' (JSE:FTH) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Frontier Transport Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = R438m ÷ (R2.6b - R460m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Frontier Transport Holdings has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Transportation industry average of 7.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Frontier Transport Holdings

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Frontier Transport Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Frontier Transport Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Frontier Transport Holdings is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 44% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Frontier Transport Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 202% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Frontier Transport Holdings, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.